No. 8 Minnesota, Penn State 0: Goose Egg

The men’s hockey team was shut out by No. 8 Minnesota in a 3-0 defeat. The Gophers raced out to an early lead and took a stranglehold on the game. Penn State was shut out for the second time in its last seven contests.

First Period

Rhett Pitlick put Minnesota on the board just 43 seconds in after he redirected a cross-ice pass in transition. Pitlick would double the Gophers’ lead three minutes later with a wide open net.

Second Period

No goals were scored in the second.

Third Period

Connor Kurth scored the final tally of the night with the Gophers heavily pressuring Liam Souliere in front of the net. Penn State put 36 shots on net in the game but was unable to crack Justin Klose.

What’s Next

Penn State and Minnesota will play their fourth and final contest of the regular season at 4pm. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.