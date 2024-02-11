Oh, Hello: 2025 Three-Star OL Michael Troutman Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 275 pounds

Hometown/High School: Wayne, NJ (DePaul Catholic)

Ranking: ★★★ (87 by On3; unranked by 247Sports)

Notable Offers: Duke, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, and West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

After camping for the Nittany Lions last summer, Troutman picked up an offer from Penn State before his junior season kicked off. Since then, he’s been back at Happy Valley three times, with his most recent visit taking place earlier this month for a junior day. Despite multiple offers from Big Ten, ACC, and SEC schools, Troutman made the call for the Nittany Lions on Super Bowl Sunday.

Troutman joins tackles Owen Aliciene and Brady O’Hara as the third offensive lineman in the class. He is commitment No. 11 overall for the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

It’s been a while since Penn State has taken an offensive lineman that was listed under 6-foot-3. But what Troutman lacks in height he makes up for with arm length, quickness, and raw power. He should fit in nicely at either guard spot, and given his attributes, projects as an ideal center prospect too. He’ll need to add some mass over the coming months — listed just 270 pounds right now — but the base is there for Troutman to be an intriguing interior prospect.