YAY HOOPS: Lions Would Love Another Upset

Penn State has won three out of its last four games and was truly competitive in last weekend’s Super Bowl Sunday loss at Northwestern.

Well, the Lions are back home on Wednesday night for a Valentine’s Day date against perennial conference power Michigan State. Penn State hasn’t had a ton of success in this series and that certainly showed last month when the Spartans knocked off the Lions 92-61 in East Lansing. But we’d love to see the Lions spring the upset tonight.

Feel free to use this as Wednesday night’s game thread with all the typical things holding true - be respectful in all ways. But also, look below to read more about the Spartans.

How To Watch Who: Michigan State Spartans

Record: 15-9, 7-6 Big Ten

When: Wednesday, February 14, 6:30 PM EST

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 15 (90)

NET Ranking (PSU): 22 (96)

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Vegas Line: Michigan State -3.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Scouting the Opposition

It’s typical Michigan State, folks. The Izzo-led squad played a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule, complete with losses to Duke and Arizona. Now that the calendar is nearing February, Sparty finds themselves having won six of their last eight games.

Now, at 7-6 in B1G play, they’re realistically out of the mix for a conference title. But it seems to be another year where they’re trending in the right direction with March a couple weeks away. So remember all that when it’s time to project how they’ll do as a No. 7 or 10 seed when you sit down to sharpie your NCAA bracket.

Michigan State boasts four players who average in double figures. Tyson Walker leads the way at about 19 per game and he went for 22 points, five assists, and six steals in the win over the Lions in January. Malik Hall, AJ Hoggard, and Jaden Akins are all in the 11-point per game average go give plenty of blance to the Spartan attack.

What to Watch For

Baldwin or Walker?

Ace Baldwin, Jr. has been outstanding the past couple weeks, but he was badly outshined the first time these teams played. Walker had the stats that were mentioned above, while Ace had his lowest point total of the conference season. It’s going to need to be bounce back time for Baldwin if Penn State wants to pull the upset.

Plenty of Points?

Penn State is averaging the most points it has since back when current assistant coach Joe Crispin was leading the Lions - and shooting the Spartans out of the 2001 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Here’s the bad news - Penn State mustered just 61 points back at the Breslin Center earlier this year. That’s tied for the fewest points they’ve scored - and fewest in a loss - this season.

A Series of Pain

There have been some famous Penn State wins over the Spartans. I already mentioned Crispin clinching an NCAA tourney birth with a late-game shot to knock off the, ultimately, Final Four bound Spartans back in 2001. Talor Battle twice nearly singlehandedly beat MSU in huge games - on Super Bowl Sunday 2009 and again in the Big Ten semis in 2011. I’ll also fondly remember the 2020 Lions looking like a potential Sweet 16 or beyond team with a win in East Lansing. But there haven’t been THAT many more wins against the Spartans - and especially Izzo. He’s 37-9 all-time against the Lions.

Prediction

With a win here, I think it’s fair to start at least peaking at potential “what ifs” for postseason play. But, unfortunately, I don’t think there’s a win happening here.

Michigan State 78, Penn State 66