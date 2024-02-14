Michigan State 80, Penn State 72: Lions Too Slow For Spartans

The Nittany Lions got more than humbled two months ago when they went on the road to face Michigan State. After coming this close against Northwestern on the road, The Lions hoped to see a different result against the Spartans at home. Michigan State had other plans.

Penn State started off well, blocking Spartan attempts four times to start off. Soon thereafter, however, it was all Michigan State. The same fast-paced offense that gave the Lions fits in December proved critical in the first half, as the Spartans racked off 10 points off Penn State’s turnovers, to go along with 8 fastbreak points. By the time the Lions tried to set their defense, the ball was already at the rim. Jaden Akins made matters worse, as he went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the half, and the fast-paced offense combined with the 55 percent shooting from three broke the game wide open for the Spartans.

The second half saw glimpses of a comeback, but, unlike those against Michigan and Ohio State, the Spartans were too good to actually relinquish the lead. Every time the Lions threatened, they’d get back to a comfortable margin. Penn State, multiple times, whittled the lead down to single digits, and each time, it ballooned back to the 14- to 16-point mark just as quickly.

The Lions did a good job of adjusting to Michigan State’s transition game in the second half, and, had they adjusted to it sometime in the first, maybe we’re talking about a different game. Alas, that did not happen, and the Spartans enjoyed a victory on the road. Credit to Penn State for battling back, as it looked all but over going into the half, and plenty of times in the second, it looked like the Spartans were ready to take over.

Players of the Game

Nick Kern - 14 points, 2 rebounds

Zach Hicks - 15 points, 2 rebounds

Ace Baldwin, Jr - 15 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists

The above three players scored 44 of Penn State’s 72 points, and Baldwin had 7 of Penn State’s 12 assists.

Random Observations

College Station, State College - LaPhonso Ellis, when talking about The Creamery, referred to State College as College Station. It’s LaPhonso, you were working for ESPN for a while so we’ll give you a pass for now.

Bears repeating - Penn State didn’t play poorly, per se. They just weren’t able to adjust to how quickly Michigan State transitioned, and weren’t able to do it themselves against the Spartans.

Do me a Favour - Favour Aire is getting more and more playing time as the season goes on, and he’s starting to put some good minutes on the floor.

Looking Ahead

Things will get worse before they get better, as the Lions travel to “can’t lose at home” Nebraska on Saturday. Game will be at Noon on the Big Ten Network. Don’t be surprised if that outcome is not too dissimilar to this one.