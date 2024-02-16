Penn State vs. No. 14 Michigan: Hockey Series Preview

Shortly after THON begins across the street, the men’s hockey team will take on the Michigan Wolverines at Pegula Ice Arena for a weekend doubleheader. Penn State was thoroughly embarrassed last weekend at Minnesota, getting shut out in both games.

How to Watch

Game 1: Friday at 7pm on Big Ten Plus

Game 2: Saturday at 7pm on Big Ten Network

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Opponent Preview

Michigan comes into the weekend 14-11-3 (7-9-2 Big Ten), a sharp drop from last year’s Frozen Four team. However, the Wolverines are still lethal on offense, ranking 2nd in the NCAA and 1st in the Big Ten with 4.4 goals per game. Michigan boasts six 10-goal scorers this season, with Gavin Bindley and Dylan Duke leading the way with 17 goals apiece. The power play has been arguably the team’s biggest strength, converting on 34.8% of their man-advantage opportunities this season.

Defensively, Michigan has shown some vulnerabilities. The Wolverines are giving up 3 goals per game and rank in the middle of the pack in penalty killing and save percentage. Penn State scored six in the last meeting between these two teams back in Ann Arbor. Jake Barczewski is the likely starter in net for Michigan, posting a 2.83 GAA and .910 save percentage in 25 starts this season.

Prediction

Penn State will likely come out tonight with something to prove after being demolished last weekend, but Michigan’s offense is the best unit on the ice and will be the difference in this series.

Michigan 6-4, Michigan 5-3