Wrestling Preview: No. 1 Penn State vs No. 4 Nebraska

Preseason, everyone circled the early February dual meet in Iowa City between the Hawkeyes and Penn State as the one to watch. But could it be that this dual, between a Huskers team that lost to Iowa but dominated a Michigan squad that beat the Hawks just the week before, matches up best with the number one team in the nation?

Nebraska rolls into State College coming off a dominant victory at home against the Wolverines. They’ve got an incredibly solid squad top to bottom, with one title favorite in 149er Ridge Lovett, and a slew of other potential All-Americans. Their victory last week was incredibly surprising on paper - not necessarily for its outcome, which looked to be competitive no matter what, but moreso in the fashion that it occurred, off a handful of dominating upsets - not unlike the dual in Ann Arbor the week before.

But this UN team is coming up against a juggernaut. Not that Penn State is completely invulnerable; there’ve been obvious areas of opportunity on the individual level these last few weeks, which have seen back to back to back solid squads taking on the best in the nation. How good a team is, though, isn’t measured by where they are when they struggle - but rather where they are consistently. And consistently, this team in blue and white looks like it will be competing for the record books.

Fresh off another dominating win, this one over Rutgers in tough pink and black at the BJC, even where they’re not consistently scoring bonus points the Lions look solid. And it’ll be another test in a late Sunday dual in Rec Hall, one most are expecting them to pass with flying colors.

How To Watch

What: #1 Penn State vs #4 Nebraska*

Where: Rec Hall, University Park, PA

When: Sunday, February 18, 4 PM EST

Audio: Free (via GoPSUSports)

Video: Big Ten Network

Lineup #1 Penn State WT #4 Nebraska #1 Penn State WT #4 Nebraska #6 - Braeden Davis (Fr., Belleville, MI) 125 #12 - Caleb Smith (Gr., High Point, NC) #11 - Aaron Nagao (So., La Habra, CA) 133 #17 - Jacob Van Dee (Fr., Union City, PA) #1 - Beau Bartlett (Sr., Tempe, AZ) 141 #7 - Brock Hardy (So., Bringham City, UT) #9 - Tyler Kasak (Fr., Doylestown, PA) 149 #1 - Ridge Lovett (Jr., Post Falls, ID) #1 - Levi Haines (So., Arendtsville, PA) 157 #7 - Peyton Robb (Sr., Owatonna, MN) #6 - Mitchell Mesenbrink (Fr., Hartland, WI) 165 #15 - Antrell Taylor (Fr., Millard, NE) #1 - Carter Starocci (Sr., Erie, PA) 174 #33 - Bubba Wilson (Jr., Manhattan, KS) #6 - Bernie Truax (Gr., Oceanside, CA) 184 #3 - Lenny Pinto (So., Stroudsburg, PA) #1 - Aaron Brooks (Sr., Hagerstown, MD) 197 #13 - Silas Allred (So., Anderson, IN) #1 - Greg Kerkvliet (Sr., Grove Heights, MN) 285 Harley Andrews (Fr., Tuttle, OK) OR Nash Hutmacher (Jr., Oacoma, SD)

125 LBS

Last Monday, Braeden looked like he learned from his first loss of the season in his prior bout, incorporating some knee wrestling into his repertoire; he still let his opponent dictate more of the pace than he had at many points this year, and relied on an extra-time takedown to get the W. But

Prediction: Davis by decision

Score: PSU 3, Nebraska 0

133 LBS

This bout is the one I struggled with the most in my prediction, as Aaron Nagao has looked somewhat inconsistent (though Cael expects him to turn it on for the post season) and Van Dee handed Dylan Ragusin his first loss last week. I’d hoped to be wrong in this Rutgers prediction last week, and I hope to be so again this week.

Prediction: Van Dee by decision

Score: PSU 3, Nebraska 3

141 LBS

Beau Bartlett went from wrestling the best he’s ever looked in Iowa City to needing a last-second takedown against a freshman to secure the win. I think it was just residual excitement and preparation for the wrong wrestler, and I expect him to right his ship this week against a very good Nebraska grappler.

Prediction: Bartlett by decision

Score: PSU 6, Nebraska 3

149 LBS

Ridge Lovett has been a dynamic wrestler that’s exciting to watch for a number of years, even before challenging for a title. That’s culminating this year in being number one wrestler and odds-on favorite for the title. Kasak bounced back well from his first loss of the year in the Rutgers dual, but Lovett’s on another level; if the PSUer can keep it close, that’s a victory in itself.

Prediction: Lovett by major decision

Score: PSU 6, Nebraska 7

157 LBS

Levi Haines is back to doing Levi Haines-like things and having fun and relaxing on the mat. That’ll be a problem for the field, especially last year’s Big Ten runner up. I’m a Robb fan, but Levi will be too much for him. This could be close to bonus territory.

Prediction: Haines by decision

Score: PSU 9, Nebraska 7

165 LBS

After last week’s win over the higher ranked Caliendo, Mesenbrink moved up - but just one spot. I get it, but I don’t, and Mitch’ll just keep proving the doubters wrong - all he can do is wrestle the dudes in front of him, and look excited and happy to bonus them.

Prediction: Mesenbrink by major decision

Score: PSU 13, Nebraska 7

174 LBS

Carter still seems to be shaking off his earlier season sickness; if he goes, I expect bonus here. If it’s the more-than-capable Bear Claw, I expect a win, but not by bonus. Wilson is good, but not as good as these Nittany Lions.

Prediction: Carter by major decision

Score: PSU 17, Nebraksa 7

184 LBS - Match of the Meet

I haven’t really been able to get a feel for Pinto, who make Michigan’s Bullock look pedestrian last week - but then again, Truax dominated him too. This should be a good bout, one that Bernie will learn from win or lose.

Prediction: Pinto by decision

Score: PSU 17, Nebraska 10

197 LBS

It feels as though Silas Allred has been in Lincoln for forever, even though he’s just a sophomore in eligibility. He definitely has potential but he’s up against Certified Bulldozer Aaron Brooks, who’s got more on his mind than just a fourth straight NCAA title this year.

Prediction: AB by major decision

Score: PSU 21, Nebraska 10

285 LBS

Kerkvliet was close to wrestling last dual but he wasn’t desperately needed and Lucas Cochran looked surprisingly dominant at that weight versus a ranked shaved bear. If Greg goes this week, bonus will again be on the menu - Cochran should win against either of Nebraska’s listed starters.

Prediction: Kerk by major decision

Score: PSU 25, Nebraska 10

Overall score prediction: Penn State 25, Nebraska 10

*The Penn State athletic department, in its official capacity, uses Intermat Tournament Rankings in all its match literature; I’m using Intermat’s Dual Meet Rankings because this happens to be a dual. Penn State is #1 in both rankings; Rutgers is #14 in the Dual Meet rankings, and #26 (T) in the Tournament rankings.