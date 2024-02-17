Penn State vs. Nebraska Preview: A Tough Test Awaits in Lincoln

Penn State looks to right the proverbial ship today, heading to Lincoln to take on Nebraska. The Huskers come in off of a 20-point victory against Michigan, and are .500 in the conference.

How To Watch Who: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 17-8, 7-7 Big Ten

When: Today, 12:00 PM EST, February 17th, 2024

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 48 (92)

NET Ranking (PSU): 53 (97)

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Vegas Line: Nebraska -7.5

Over/Under: 154.5

Scouting the Opposition

Nebraska is undefeated at home in the Big Ten, and has only lost once at home all year. As it is with most conference opponents Penn State has played, this is a balanced squad with four players averaging double figures. Guard Keisei Tominaga leads the Huskers with 14 points per contest, and is also three in three-point percentage with just under 38%. Rienk Mast is their top post threat, averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds.

What to Watch For

Can Ace shut down Keisei?

Put simply, if Mr. Baldwin can frustrate Tominaga, Penn State will have a shot in this game. Not only will Ace (and Kanye Clary, if he is fully 100%) have to be active defensively, but he will also have to score beyond his 14 points per game.

Will the visitors be able to play their game?

As usual, the good guys will need to dictate the tempo by trapping the Husker ballhandlers and force Nebraska to commit far above their 11 turnovers per game. Penn State does force an average of 15 turnovers per contest, and frustrated Iowa (18) and Rutgers (19) into considerably more giveaways in recent victories.

Can Wahab force Mast to walk the plank?

Again, Penn State’s success in this game will also be dictated by their ability to control the glass. Not only will Mr. Wahab be critical, but so will Demetrious Lilley and even Favour Aire.

Prediction

Back to my usual pessimism.

Nebraska 74, Penn State 66