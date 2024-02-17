No. 14 Michigan 5, Penn State 3: Comeback Falls Just Short

The men’s hockey team fell to No. 14 Michigan 5-3 on Friday night after trailing 4-0 in the second. It was a valiant comeback effort that came up just short in the end.

First Period

As has been a recurring theme this season, the Lions found themselves in an early deficit. Michigan scored on its first two shots just one minute into the game with goals from Rutger McGroarty and Josh Eernisse. The Wolverines shut down Penn State’s attack for most of the first period and would eventually open up a 3-0 lead with Rutger McGroarty scoring his second of the evening on the power play.

Second Period

Michigan would further extend the lead to 4-0 with a shorthanded goal by Dylan Duke. After over seven straight periods without scoring, the Nittany Lions finally found the back of the net, with Danny Dzhaniyev cashing in on a great feed by Reese Laubach. Laubach would later trim the deficit to 4-2 after tipping a shot by Ryan Kirwan into the net.

Third Period

With Penn State running out of time for a comeback, Jared Crespo gave the Lions a chance with a goal on an odd-man rush off a turnover. The Nittany Lions pushed hard for the tying goal, but Gavin Brindley iced the game for Michigan with an empty net goal.

What’s Next

The two teams will meet again tonight at Pegula. Puck drop is set for 7pm on Big Ten Network.