Penn State 4, Michigan 2: Laubach, Lions Snap Skid

Penn State snapped its 3-game losing streak on Saturday night, defeating Michigan 4-2 at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions beat Michigan twice in one season for the first time since 2018-19.

First Period

Michigan drew first blood just four minutes in, with TJ Hughes finding the back of the net in transition. The Nittany Lions answered on the power play just two minutes later, with freshman Reese Laubach scoring on a rebound chance.

Second Period

The game remained tied for most of the second period until Dylan Gratton sniped the corner of the back of the net with 2:25 left in the period to give Penn State a 2-1 lead.

Third Period

Michigan tied the game at 2 thanks to Frank Nazar’s goal off the rush with 16 minutes to play. Dane Dowiak put the Nittany Lions back in front for good on a rebound chance with 12:30 left in the game. The Wolverines pushed for the tying goal in the closing minutes, but Reese Laubach scored his second goal of the game with the net empty to ice the contest.

Liam Souliere was impressive in the win, making 28 saves on 30 Wolverine shots.

What’s Next

Penn State will play its final home series of the season next Friday and Saturday against Wisconsin.