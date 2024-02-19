Kanye Clary No Longer With The Team

Per Mike Rhoades, Kanye Clary is no longer with the team. In his weekly press conference, Rhoades mentioned it was a “coach’s decision” to “move on” from the guard.

Clary was the leading scorer on the team, averaging 16.7 points per game, and had seen his three-point shot increase to 37.7 percent on the year. He was also averaging 2.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1 steal per game.

Rhoades gave no reason for the dismissal, but Clary was conspicuously not with the team at Nebraska. He missed some games with injury during the three-game winning streak, then, when he came back, he saw his role reduced from what he had at the beginning of the season (he didn’t start for a number of those games).

It’s unlikely we hear any reason for the dismissal, but it’s not hard to speculate that Clary might not have been too overjoyed to see his playing time decrease, as he came off the bench after starting every game prior to his injury.

We thank Kanye for everything he did for Penn State, and wish him the best in his future endeavors!