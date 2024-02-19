Oh, Hello: Three-Star NY WR Lyrick Samuel Commits To Penn State

I will like to thank every program that has taken the time to show an interest in me. After deep consideration and conversations with my family I have decided that I will be committing to Penn State University #WeARE @Dannylandberg @coachjfranklin @CoachAhmadPSU @coachmhagans pic.twitter.com/CyOKdNUyjG — Lyrick Samuel (@IamLyrickSamuel) February 20, 2024

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3.5, 175 pounds

Hometown/High School: Brooklyn, NY (Erasmus Hall)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8517 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Michigan State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Samuel earned his Penn State offer in the spring of his sophomore year, and came back to Happy Valley four times since then. He camped for the staff twice during the summer, took in the West Virginia game, and then was back up for a junior day in January. With all the visits and the close proximity that Penn State was for Samuel, it became clearer and clearer where he would end up. The New York athlete made the call official on Monday evening, announcing his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Samuel becomes the 12th commitment in Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class, and he is the first wide receiver in the class to boot.

OUTLOOK

Size and speed; that tells the story for Samuel right now. He’ll need some seasoning as a wide receiver, but you can’t teach his combination of height and speed. We’ll see how he progresses over the next year-plus — both from an on-the-field perspective and from a physical perspective given his 175-pound frame — but he’s a really good athlete with good size that’s filled with potential.