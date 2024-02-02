Meet The 2024 Class: S Dejuan Lane

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 7 was four-star S Dejuan Lane.

What makes you excited about Dejuan Lane?

“Anthony Poindexter loves big and long safeties. And that’s exactly what he’s getting in Dejuan Lane, who checks in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. The time he played at wide receiver in high school also helped him develop great hands, ball skills, and pass-game instinct — not to mention his impressive track times.” --Ryan

What worries you about Dejuan Lane?

“Think there’s a chance that Lane grows into a linebacker/big nickel if PSU plays a lot of 4-2-5 under Tom Allen. But I wouldn’t say that worries me. If he does say at safety I have some minor concerns about how he plays in coverage.” --Clay

Do you think Dejuan Lane will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“I would lean yes on this one. I think there’s a case that with Penn State probably needing to replace both starting safeties in 2025, that it would make some sense to get Lane (and/or Toure) some run in 2024. But that can likely be done with the four-game freebies. So redshirt season in 2024, with a chance to start in 2025 depending upon the attrition of Jaylen Reed and Kevin Winston.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Dejuan Lane: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: All-conference

Patrick: Multi-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Dejuan Lane ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 9

Ryan: No. 7

Patrick: No. 9