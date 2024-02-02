Meet The 2024 Class: CB Jon Mitchell

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 6 was four-star CB Jon Mitchell.

What makes you excited about Jon Mitchell?

“I think Mitchell has one of the highest floors in the class. Really good athlete with above-average size. Has the hips and feet to mirror receivers all over the field. Like his aggressiveness, both when going after the ball or laying a hit on a ball carrier. Really, he just does everything well.” --Patrick

What worries you about Jon Mitchell?

“Quite honestly, it was hard to find something worrisome when going through Mitchell’s tape. But, I will say that he is quite physical in man coverage and is not afraid to deliver big hits. This is something you can get away with in high school when the referees aren’t on their A game, but it can easily draw some pass interference calls at the next level.” --Ryan

Do you think Jon Mitchell will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“It’s really tough to say right now. Penn State taking two transfers, at least one of whom looks like a starter, makes it look like Mitchell will redshirt. But I think spring camp and summer ball will tell us far more.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Jon Mitchell: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: Multi-year starter

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have Jon Mitchell ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 6

Ryan: No. 9

Patrick: No. 5