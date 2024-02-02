Winter Sports Update: Lady Lions Win Big

Women’s Basketball

The Lady Lions picked up a huge 80-64 win at Minnesota on Wednesday, marking their sixth straight win in conference play. Penn State shot 37% from behind the arc as a team. Shay Ciezki (18 points), Ashley Owusu (17), Leilani Kapinus (16), and Makenna Marisa (13) all scored double digits for the Lions.

Guard Tay Valladay exited the game in the second quarter with a leg injury.

Penn State appears to be close to sealing up its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2014. As of this morning, ESPN had the Lady Lions as a 7 seed, facing Vanderbilt in the first round.

Upcoming Games: Saturday vs. Michigan (6pm on Big Ten Network), Thursday at Iowa (9pm on Big Ten Network)

Women’s Hockey

The No. 15 women’s hockey team is set for a weekend series with Mercyhurst. The two teams split the first series back in November. The Nittany Lions are riding high off of last weekend’s series with Lindenwood, winning 10-1 and 6-1. Tessa Janecke recorded a hat trick and Katelyn Roberts scored two goals in the first game to lead the Lions to their highest goal total of the season. Brianna Brooks scored two goals in Game 2 to pave the way to a 6-1 win.

Upcoming Games: Friday (6pm on Big Ten Plus) and Saturday (2pm on Big Ten Plus) vs. Mercyhurst

Men’s Volleyball

The No. 8 men’s volleyball team scored a huge win over No. 1 Ohio State on Sunday, reverse sweeping the Buckeyes at Rec Hall. Michal Kowal (15 kills, 3 aces, 1 block), Michael Valenzi (14 kills, 3 aces), and Toby Ezeonu (10 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks) led the comeback effort for the Nittany Lions.

Upcoming Games: Friday at Ball State (7pm on ESPN+), Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne (7pm on ESPN+)