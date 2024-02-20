Late February Mock Draft Roundup: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, taking place from April 25th to April 27th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.
Draft sites used: ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports, PFN, Yahoo, PFF
Olu Fashanu
ESPN: 10th to the Jets in Field Yates’ draft, 9th to Bears in Matt Miller’s draft from two weeks ago
NFL Network: 7th to Titans in one mock, 9th to Patriots (via trade with Bears)
CBS Sports: 5th to Chargers
PFN: 10th to Jets
Yahoo: 5th to Chargers
PFF: 4th to Commanders
Chop Robinson:
ESPN: Not projected in first round in Yates’ draft, but projected 40th to Commanders in Miller’s draft.
NFL Network: 26th to Bucs in one mock, 28th to Bucs (who traded with the Bills in this version) in another.
CBS Sports: 30th to Ravens
PFN: 26th to Bucs
PFF: 19th to Falcons
Adisa Isaac
ESPN: 63rd in Miller’s draft.
NFL Network: 43rd to Falcons.
PFN: 31st to 49ers
Theo Johnson:
NFL Network: 75th to Bears.
PFN: 117th to Colts
Kalen King:
PFN: 81st to Broncos
Johnny Dixon:
PFN: 175th to 49ers
Daequan Hardy:
PFN: 179th to Panthers
Caedan Wallace:
PFN: 191st to Saints
Curtis Jacobs:
PFN: 252nd to Jets
Overall thoughts so far:
Olu is a consensus top-10 pick (duh)
Chop is getting draft projections reminiscent of Odafe Oweh (either late first round or early second, with rare top-20 projections)
Adisa Isaac used the Senior Bowl to elevate his draft stock-expect it to take another jump after the Combine.
Before the 2023-24 season, Kalen King would not have been absent from most of these mock drafts.
Loading comments...