Late February Mock Draft Roundup: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, taking place from April 25th to April 27th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.

Draft sites used: ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports, PFN, Yahoo, PFF

Olu Fashanu

ESPN: 10th to the Jets in Field Yates’ draft, 9th to Bears in Matt Miller’s draft from two weeks ago

NFL Network: 7th to Titans in one mock, 9th to Patriots (via trade with Bears)

CBS Sports: 5th to Chargers

PFN: 10th to Jets

Yahoo: 5th to Chargers

PFF: 4th to Commanders

Chop Robinson:

ESPN: Not projected in first round in Yates’ draft, but projected 40th to Commanders in Miller’s draft.

NFL Network: 26th to Bucs in one mock, 28th to Bucs (who traded with the Bills in this version) in another.

CBS Sports: 30th to Ravens

PFN: 26th to Bucs

PFF: 19th to Falcons

Adisa Isaac

ESPN: 63rd in Miller’s draft.

NFL Network: 43rd to Falcons.

PFN: 31st to 49ers

Theo Johnson:

NFL Network: 75th to Bears.

PFN: 117th to Colts

Kalen King:

PFN: 81st to Broncos

Johnny Dixon:

PFN: 175th to 49ers

Daequan Hardy:

PFN: 179th to Panthers

Caedan Wallace:

PFN: 191st to Saints

Curtis Jacobs:

PFN: 252nd to Jets

Overall thoughts so far:

Olu is a consensus top-10 pick (duh)

Chop is getting draft projections reminiscent of Odafe Oweh (either late first round or early second, with rare top-20 projections)

Adisa Isaac used the Senior Bowl to elevate his draft stock-expect it to take another jump after the Combine.

Before the 2023-24 season, Kalen King would not have been absent from most of these mock drafts.