Penn State vs No. 12 Illinois Preview: Can Lions Take Out Another Giant?

The last time a top opponent came to town, Penn State dropped 87 points in route to defeating No. 6 Wisconsin. Penn State has a knack for pulling one of these upsets most years, regardless of coach, but sometimes, we get a little treat and the Nittany Lions knock of two such opponents in a season! Can this year be the treat year?

Illinois has been good more often than not under Brad Underwood, and this year is no exception. The only knock on the Fighting Illini so far is that they themselves haven’t knocked off a top 25 team yet. The closest is Kenpom 17th Michigan State. Like the rest of the Big Ten, the Illini play much better at home than they do on the road, but they do get their fair share of wins away from the comfortable confines of the State Farm Center. Can Penn State fall in the Northwestern and Michigan State category, or will they face the Michigan, Maryland, and Ohio State fate?

Scouting the Opposition

The biggest reason Illinois is this good is their returning production. They get the core of what made them good back, and, with the addition of Terrence Shannon, Jr. a few weeks ago, got even better. Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja, and Ty Rodgers also return, giving you four major contributors from last year’s team. They complemented their returning talent pretty well, getting Marcus Domask from Southern Illinois, Quincy Guerrier from Oregon, and Justin Harmon from Utah Valley, all three of which see significant time on the floor for the Illini. Freshman Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn rounds up the top of the rotation, and so far he’s been doing pretty well in a limited role.

The Illini can bury you from outside, with four of the aforementioned players hitting over 35 percent from three. A fifth one, Luke Goode, hits it at a 37.9 percent clip when he’s on the floor.

What to Watch For

Possessions - Illinois wants to run just as much as Penn State does. If this is the kind of high possession game everyone expects it to, the Lions can ill afford to go on a long drought.

Environment - Penn State “returns to Rec” for the first time in nearly 10 years. With the same number of fans that would show up to Bryce Jordan, Rec Hall should be a lot more intimidating.

Overcoming adversity - We saw what Ohio State did after their head coach was fired. We’ve seen the headlines regarding Penn State basketball for the past few days. Can the Lions come out inspired too?

Prediction

This is one of those game where you can easily visualize everything coming together. Add that to the fact that playing on the road is really hard, and it’s not unreasonable to predict a victory here. So why don’t we do just that? Penn State 79, Illinois 77