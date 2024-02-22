SWH is Returning to Rec Again

247 Sports gives an overview of Penn State’s newest quarterback.

How the CFP’s new equation for participants benefits the Nittany Lions.

We all saw that Abdul Carter is moving to defensive end, but how does this change affect the linebacking corps, and one player in particular?

ICYMI, the first mock draft roundup is out. Look for the next one in two weeks.

Speaking of former Penn Staters, an alumnus of the football program will run for the Board of Trustees.

Is Carter Starocci fully healthy? He thinks so, and hopefully the team is in tip-top shape as well.

While the men’s basketball team battled Illinois at Rec Hall last night, the women face Ohio State tonight at the old barn for the first time since opening the BJC in 1996. Why haven’t the Lady Lions done a “Return to Rec” game every year too? I remember running around on the track as a young kid during basketball and volleyball games/matches.