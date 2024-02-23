Winter Sports Update: Women’s Hockey Wins CHA Title

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team won the CHA regular season title for the second year in a row last weekend! Mya Vaslet and Katelyn Roberts each scored a pair of goals in the title-clinching 5-3 victory over RIT.

With the regular season over, the Nittany Lions will begin their postseason journey in the CHA tournament this weekend. As the top seed, Penn State will host its semifinal best-of-3 series against RIT. The winner of the series will advance to play the winner of the Robert Morris-Mercyhurst series next weekend.

Upcoming Games: Friday (2pm on Big Ten Plus) and Saturday (1pm on Big Ten Plus) vs. RIT. Sunday’s game, if necessary, will be at 1pm.

Men’s Lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team hit the road for the first time in 2024, defeating Stony Brook 14-10. Mac Costin and Matt Traynor each recorded a hat trick in the game for the Nittany Lions, who never trailed in the game. Penn State remained at No. 13 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse poll.

Upcoming Game: Saturday at Navy (Noon on ESPN+)

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team has now lost six straight games. The Lady Lions were unable to follow up the men’s team’s big upset in the Return to Rec game, falling to No. 2 Ohio State 82-69 last night. Ashley Owusu scored 22 points, but the Lions were outmatched from the get-go against the Buckeyes.

Penn State is now dangerously close to falling out of the tournament entirely, with ESPN placing the Lions in the Last Four In as of this morning.

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team opened conference play with a road sweep of Princeton last weekend. Toby Ezeonu was dominant, recording 16 kills, 8 aces, and 7 blocks across the two matches. Penn State now has six wins over ranked teams, and the Lions remain ranked No. 9 in the NCAA.

Upcoming Games: Friday (7pm on Big Ten Plus) and Saturday (4pm on Big Ten Plus) vs. NJIT

BONUS: Women’s Lacrosse

The No. 22 women’s lacrosse team defeated in-state rival Pitt 13-5 on Tuesday night to improve to 2-1 on the season. Kristin O’Neill led the charge with 4 goals in the contest, and Payton Wainman added a hat trick of her own. Goalie Sydney Manning recorded 8 saves for the defense, who forced 12 Pitt turnovers.

Upcoming Games: Saturday vs. Princeton (1pm)