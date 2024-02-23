Penn State vs. Wisconsin: Hockey Series Preview

The men’s hockey team will play its final home series of the regular season this weekend against No. 6 Wisconsin. Penn State was swept in the first series between the two teams in Madison.

How to Watch

Game 1: Friday at 7pm on Big Ten Plus

Game 2: Saturday at 6pm on Big Ten Plus

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Opponent Preview

Wisconsin is currently second in the Big Ten standings, four points behind Michigan State. The Badgers have scored a modest 3.3 goals per game. Simon Tassey leads the way with 12 goals, followed by Owen Lindmark and Carson Bantle with 11 goals each. Wisconsin has the worst power play in the conference, converting only 18.1% of its opportunities.

Team defense has been the biggest strength for the Badgers by far, leading the NCAA in save percentage (.930%) and ranking #2 on the penalty kill (88.2%). Goaltender Kyle McClellan has been stellar, posting a 1.96 GAA and .929 save percentage in 29 starts this season.

Prediction

Coming off a win over Michigan, I would expect to see a focused effort this weekend. Wisconsin is the better team, but I like the Lions to steal one game.

Wisconsin 4-2, Penn State 3-2