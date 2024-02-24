Wrestling Preview: No. 1 Penn State vs Edinboro

Fresh off another Big Ten Dual Championship title, the Nittany Lions host the Fighting Scots for their final dual meet of the year. And holy heck, where did this year go?

The final Penn State lineup of the last dual of the season may look, on paper, much like what we expected back in November, but the reality just feels so different - it’s been a while since the Lions haven’t felt like they’ve had any true holes in the lineup since Braeden Davis and Tyler Kasak (or even David Evans, who would be ranked himself) solidified their places in the starting rotation. That’s the PSU version of this wonky wrestling season.

This senior day will most likely see multiple Penn State starters rest in favor of others on the roster, so the lineup won’t match what the Nittany Lion athletic department put out earlier in the week (which was the lineup we last saw, last week versus Nebraska). But that won’t mean the outcome is in doubt; this PSU wrestling squad is DEEP and Edinboro doesn’t field a single ranked grappler in their current lineup (wrestlestate only has one of their starters in the top 100 at their weights).

This won’t be an absolute cakewalk (no wrestling dual truly is) but this may be as close to one as the Lions will see this year.

How To Watch

What: #1 Penn State vs Edinboro*

Where: Rec Hall, University Park, PA

When: Sunday, February 25, 2 PM EST

Audio: Free (via GoPSUSports)

Video: B1G+ ($)

Lineup #1 Penn State WT Edinboro #1 Penn State WT Edinboro #8 - Braeden Davis (Fr., Belleville, MI) 125 Caleb Edwards (Jr., Ravenna, OH) #11 - Aaron Nagao (So., La Habra, CA) 133 Eamonn Jimenez (Fr., Killeen, TX) #1 - Beau Bartlett (Sr., Tempe, AZ) 141 Jacob Brenneman (Fr., Accident, MD) #9 - Tyler Kasak (Fr., Doylestown, PA) 149 Colin Roberts (Jr., Youngstown, OH) #1 - Levi Haines (So., Arendtsville, PA) 157 Gannon Jaquay (Fr., Bear Lake, PA) #6 - Mitchell Mesenbrink (Fr., Hartland, WI) 165 Max Kirby (Fr., Fairless, OH) #1 - Carter Starocci (Sr., Erie, PA) 174 Joey Arnold (Jr., Pittsfield, PA) #6 - Bernie Truax (Gr., Oceanside, CA) 184 Brody Evans (Fr., Mapletown, PA) #1 - Aaron Brooks (Sr., Hagerstown, MD) 197 Jack Kilner (Sr., Livermore, CA) #1 - Greg Kerkvliet (Sr., Grove Heights, MN) 285 Aden Roe (Fr., Newtown, PA) OR Nick Lodato (So, Piscataway, NJ)

125 LBS

Braeden Davis lost on a seven point move last week and I expect he’ll be out there to bounce back and gear up for the Big Ten tournament in Maryland in two weeks. He likely will be fine with or without a confidence booster against an overmatched opponent, but the rest of us could do with a reminder as to why Davis was up to #2 at one point this season.

Prediction: Davis by major decision

Score: PSU 4, Edinboro 0

133 LBS

Aaron Nagao sat last week due to the illness that’d been lingering throughout this program (and State College) the last few months, but I expect he’ll come out firing this week. He’ll look to run deep in College Park but his run can start right here.

Prediction: Nagao by tech fall

Score: PSU 9, Edinboro 0

141 LBS

Beau Bartlett has solidified a very, very good senior season with some wins over quality opponents. In his last outing, he took some injury time and I bet that, though we’d all love to see him wrestle as the top guy at his weight on senior day, he ends up sitting as a precaution. David Evans is a more than serviceable guy to take on the Fighting Scot at this weight in his stead.

Prediction: Evans by major decision

Score: PSU 13, Edinboro 0

149 LBS

There’s so many wrestlers on this PSU squad that would be far and away fan favorites on most other teams, and true freshman Kasak is definitely one of them. I expect him to put on a show this week and prove why he’s the starter for the post in Van Ness’s absence.

Prediction: Kasak by tech fall

Score: PSU 18, Edinboro 0

157 LBS

Over/under on how many minutes Levi Haines will actually wrestle this week? I’m setting it at 125 seconds.

Prediction: Haines by pin

Score: PSU 24, Edinboro 0

165 LBS

Speaking of fan favorites...Mitch Mesenbrink seemed to be clutching his ribs in the Nebraska dual but some social media posts he’s had up this week make it seem as though he’s fine and will wrestle. The kid loves the mat and the spotlight, and especially loves Penn State, so barring something major I expect he’ll be dancing off the mat again this week.

Prediction: Mesenbrink by pin

Score: PSU 30, Edinboro 0

174 LBS

Carter Starocci has very little to prove and has learned in his career that rest is important; Terrell Barraclough is a more-than-serviceable backup, who’d be ranked at almost any other program in the nation. Even giving up some weight, I expect he would win by bonus (most coming via a punishing top ride).

Prediction: Barraclough by major decision

Score: PSU 34, Edinboro 0

184 LBS

Even in a loss last week, Bernie Truax proved he’s right there and his best wrestling, as Cael puts it, is ahead of him. I think he’ll come out and be incredibly close to ending this bout in under seven minutes, but a late escape by the visiting wrestler and no ensuing takedown has him settle for a major.

Prediction: Truax by major decision

Score: PSU 38, Edinboro 0

197 LBS

Aaron Brooks is another guy with little to prove; there’s not much coming his way until an expected NCAA finals matchup against NC State wrestler Trent Hidlay. Enter big Lu Cochran, another dude who would start in most programs; he’ll get bonus pretty soundly, despite going up against Edinboro’s arguable best wrestler, and not giving up dozens of pounds to.

Prediction: Cochran by major decision

Score: PSU 42, Edinboro 0

285 LBS

Greg Kerkvliet is another one who’s not been worried about perceptions this year, and just listening to his body. Cochran was inserted to the lineup for him versus Rutgers, but Fricchione will likely get the go tonight - and I expect will be the only one to score offensive points in this bout.

Prediction: Fricchione by decision

Score: PSU 45, Edinboro 0

Overall score prediction: Penn State 45, Edinboro 0

*The Penn State athletic department, in its official capacity, uses Intermat Tournament Rankings in all its match literature; I’m using Intermat’s Dual Meet Rankings because this happens to be a dual. Penn State is #1 in both rankings; Edinboro is unranked in both rankings.