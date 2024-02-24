No. 6 Wisconsin 6, Penn State 0: Pain

No. 6 Wisconsin destroyed the men’s hockey team last night 6-0, marking the third time in the last five games that Penn State has been shut out. It was another embarrassing performance in what has turned into a rebuilding year for this squad.

First Period

The Badgers drew first blood at 6:11 of the first period on a goal by William Whitelaw from the slot. Wisconsin would make it 2-0 just four minutes later, with Cruz Lucius taking advantage of a too many men on the ice penalty against Penn State.

Second Period

Mathieu De St. Phalle continued the onslaught with a goal from the left wing at 5:02 of the second. Lucius added a second power play tally just three minutes later to make it 4-0 in favor of the visitors.

Third Period

De St. Phalle scored his second of the night at 6:19 of the third to give the Badgers a 5-0 lead. Carson Bantle finished off the scoring with a rocket from the slot with 11:06 to play in the game. Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere got the hook after allowing his sixth goal of the evening. Noah Grannan faced just one shot in relief.

What’s Next

The two teams will meet one more time at Pegula Ice Arena tonight. Puck drop is set for 6pm on Big Ten Plus.