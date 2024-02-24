Penn State vs Indiana Preview, Open Thread: Lions Look For Sweep

The last time these two teams played, the Nittany Lions looked to be run out of the building in the first half, only to come back and run the Hoosiers out of their own gym. Now, the two teams meet for the second time headed in seemingly different directions.

Penn State snapped a 3-game losing streak by defeating Illinois at home, while the Hoosiers are facing a 3-game losing streak of their own. Indiana could be in desperation mode, so expect this game to be a hard fought battle throughout.

Scouting the Opposition

Without Xavier Johnson, who is still out with injury, Indiana’s guard play has been subpar as of late. Kel’el Ware was a problem for Penn State in the first meeting, accumulating 25 points and 11 rebounds. Him and Malik Reneau figure to still give the Lions fits the way they did a couple of weeks ago.

If Penn State is able to do the job against the rest of the team, however, the result should hopefully be the same.

What to Watch For

Coming down - The last time Penn State took down a ranked opponent at home, they followed it up with a clunker against a team they could have, and should have, beaten. Will history repeat itself?

Pace - Indiana struggles with pace much more than Penn State does, and, without Johnson on the lineup, there will be turnovers to be had.

Prediction

I’d be lying if I didn’t say this game makes me nervous. I don’t think it’ll be the blowout it was back in Bloomington, but the Lions find a way to win it. Penn State 78, Indiana 75

YAY HOOPS

Please use this as your open thread for the game. As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!