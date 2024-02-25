No. 6 Wisconsin 3, Penn State 2: Badgers Sink Lions in OT

The men’s hockey team dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker in overtime to No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday night. The Badgers swept the season series with the Lions.

First Period

Penn State got on the board first with Dylan Lugris scoring on a rebound chance at 17:16 of the first period. Wisconsin answered right away on a deflection by David Silye to send the game to the first intermission tied at 1.

Second Period

The Badgers scored the only goal of the second period on the power play. Christian Fitzgerald beat Liam Souliere glove side high to give Wisconsin a 2-1 lead.

Third Period

Ryan Kirwan tied the game for Penn State with 7:33 to play in regulation on a great feed from Christian Sarlo.

Overtime

Ben Dexheimer’s backhand shot midway through overtime went right through Souliere’s legs to put the exclamation point on a Wisconsin season sweep over Penn State.

What’s Next

Penn State will travel to Columbus next Friday and Saturday to take on Ohio State in the final series of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 6pm on Friday and 5pm on Saturday.