Wrestling Dual Season Postview: Penn State finishes a 4th straight season undefeated by shutting out Edinboro, 55-0.

The ultimate dual of the season was less about an aggressive but outmatched opponent (that would struggle to avoid bonus points in every match), and more about honoring the senior class and providing a confidence-boosting tune-up before what truly must be a legendary few weeks in the life of a Nittany Lion Wrestler: the lead up to the postseason. It would also prove to add some unwelcomed uncertainty to the potentially final coda of what has already been a legendary career of Carter Starocci.

The following “designated” seniors were honored with their families center-mat by Cael before the dual (in order of appearance in the video below): Aaron Brooks, Greg Kerkvliet, Carter Starocci, Donovan Ball, Terrell Barraclough, Bernie Truax, Imran Heard, Baylor Shunk, Matt Lee, and Marco Vespa.

Note: No Beau Bartlett....

125: #8 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs Caleb Edwards, Edinboro

Davis has been a breath of fresh air for Penn State fans this year. A true freshman in the mix on the national stage out of the gate is in many ways one of the most pure experiences you can have as a fan, even if you set aside the lack of stability we have seen at this weight class in recent years. Davis was looking to end the regular season with the aggression he brought to his early matches.

1st

After Braeden attempted a slide-by, Edwards followed the Davis scouting report, and tried to jack double-unders. This time, Davis was able to step his hips far enough away to create an easy angle to a snatch single and double-leg finish with just 40 clicks off the clock. As Braeden sought wrists, Edwards was content to play prevent, before finding an opportunity to his base and granby his way out halfway through the period. Davis then found a low single from space and a quick finish. Davis worked wrists from a claw ride, trapping an elbow on a threatening cross-face, while Edwards earned 2 stall warnings (and 1 point for Davis) from referee Nick Grosso. 7-1.

2nd

Davis chose bottom and was rocking his highly effective sit-out before the BTN+ camera pulled into focus. Sensing a shift in back pressure as Edwards tried to cross-face, Davis easily spun around for the reversal. The rout was on as Davis cut and snapped-down to a go-behind, cut and hit a high-crotch which turned into an inside-trip finish, and ultimately a half-nelson and arm for the 4 point nearfall that sealed the 19-3 Tech Fall, in 4:02.

Takeaways

Davis looked good—it’s been gratifying to see him develop answers to some positions he seemed a bit lost in earlier in the year. He has to be feeling good heading into conference tourney time.

Penn State 5, Edinboro 0

133: #11 Aaron Nagao, Penn State vs Eamonn Jimenez, Edinboro

Back from reported illness after a difficult stretch of the season, this bout marked as good a time as any for Aaron Nagao to get back on track.

1st

Off the whistle, Aaron was in on a head-outside single with a turk and cross-face in on the finish, where he collected 3 nearfall points before a bridging Jimenez was able to flatten out to his stomach. Nagao gave an optional release, then stuffed a Jimenez shot, turning it into his own go-behind. After another release, Nagao found himself working counters to an aggressive Jimenez, whose 2 attacks ultimately resulted in a Nagao double-leg finish on a scramble. Nagao then dipped into his quiver—sneaking 3 nearfall points off a bow and arrow before the buzzer. 15-2.

2nd

After releasing Jimenez again, Nagao attempted shots and a slide-by before icing it on a single that he climbed to the body, before shelving a leg and limp-arming to the sealing takedown. 18-3 Tech Fall, in 3:33.

Takeaways

It was especially nice to see Aaron find some clean finishes to his attacks in this one—that’s something he’s going to have to really work on as he faces the upper levels of his weight class.

Penn State 10, Edinboro 0

141: #1 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs Jacob Brenneman, Edinboro

In spite of permitting slow burns on some of his wins, Beau has been a delight to watch compete this year—you can tell he is really appreciating every chance he gets to compete. Take that along with the fact Beau was NOT a part of senior day activities, and we as fans can at least hope to see even more from the best of Beau next year.

1st

Brenneman came out aggressive, shooting right into Beau’s counter-offense wheelhouse, who lifted Brenneman with a crotch-lock to a go-behind just 9 seconds in. Beau rode tough, but was unable to find a turn and he released Brenneman a minute later. Beau flashed to a high-crotch and quick finish, seeking a turn for a while before optional-releasing on a restart. Brenneman continued his aggression with another shot where Beau was able to find a far ankle and threaten cross-face to a finish in short time with 2:11 in RT. 9-2.

2nd

Bartlett stood for his escape, and Brenneman fired a double leg that Beau was able to sprawl away from. Beau then started working in close and found a quick angle to a go behind with a minute remaining. Beau quickly released before finding himself again defending a Brennemen shot, which he did to maximum effect, downblocking then pancaking the Fighting Scot in the center of the mat for the Fall in 4:11.

Takeaways

Beau did Beau things, and looked as sharp as ever. I have to say though, I was loving Brenneman’s aggression against renowned counter-offensive and #1 wrestler in the land Bartlett. If you can possibly hold your head high after getting decked, Jacob Brenneman earned the right to do so.

Penn State 16, Edinboro 0

149: #9 Tyler Kasak, Penn State vs Colin Roberts, Edinboro

Another true freshman with uncommon confidence and surprising ability, Tyler Kasak has earned the admiration of the Penn State faithful. His eventual ceiling is yet unknowable, but he has the right tools and the best support possible to reach his goals.

1st

Kasak came out aggressively with a 2-on-1, seeking a foot trip before missing a high-crotch, then found enough leverage on a slide-by to threaten his own pancake position. I think Kasak could have gone for it, but the threat was enough for him to slip behind for the takedown. Tyler released on the restart and immediately fired another high-crotch, dragging Roberts in bounds to score. Kasak worked to set up a tilt at the edge before releasing on the restart, and getting right back into that high-c and finish before riding out the period looking for a turn. 9-2.

2nd

Kasak again chose an optional release before picking an ankle, and sinking a deep half that proved Roberts’ undoing with a Fall in 3:20.

Takeaways

Tyler is a tricky guy—he seems to relish finding back points in positions most don’t expect to find them. Add in some grown-man strength and the confidence to keep his offense going, and Kasak has to be feeling good as we transition to March.

Penn State 22, Edinboro 0

157: #1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs Gannon Jaquay, Edinboro

Any of you also old enough to remember when fans were worried about Levi this year? After a dominant run through a meat-grinder of a late-season schedule, it all seems like a distant memory. Farm-boy strength is in full effect, people.

1st

Haines stalked his way to an outside single and easy finish 15 seconds into the period. Levi tried to work a hammer-lock before letting Jaquay find his feet and escape. Levi soon followed with a high-c and simple double-leg finish 1 minute into the period. Trying wrists and cross-faces a few times, Haines seemed content to let Jaquay escape again. Jaquay stepped into a good shot, but Haines’ powerful sprawl proved too much, setting up another takedown for Levi, who this time found a cross-wrist tilt for 3 nearfall points before the end of the period. 12-2.

2nd

Haines stood and used hip separation for an easy escape on the whistle. He then stuffed a Jaquay shot and got behind. Haines then methodically broke Jaquay down, finding an arm-bar and eventually a complementary half-nelson for the Fall in 4:38.

Takeaways

I’m really trying not to get ahead of myself, but I’m already looking forward to possibly seeing Levi compete against Cornell’s Meyer Shapiro at NCAAs. While there are some great wrestlers in the B1G at 157, Shapiro seems like the last unknown test after Levi’s dominant February.

Penn State 28, Edinboro 0

165: #6 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs Max Kirby, Edinboro

The crowd was disappointed to not catch one more glimpse of our freshman phenom at home before the postseason. Cael later explained in the presser that he’d been notified by Edinboro head coach that 165 was an iffy proposition for them due to injury or illness. Win by Forfeit.

Penn State 34, Edinboro 0

174: #1 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs Joey Arnlold, Edinboro

By most accounts, Carter is ready to move on from college. He’s earned the right to do whatever he wants. All the same, it was not without some sadness to see Carter calmly walk to the Rec Hall mat for possibly the final time.

1st

Carter tried an ankle pick just before the whistle, earning a caution from Grosso. Arnold attempted his own shot off the whistle, but Carter floated his legs back and then his hips across for a go-behind (TD#1). Starocci was full-throttle–releasing Arnold even as he set up a brutal snap-down and go-behind, followed by another quick release when he nearly converted a low-double at the edge (TD#2). Arnold tried his own heavy snap after digging an underhook, but Carter returned the favor to the effect of another takedown just 45 seconds into the period (TD#3). Starocci again released and looked to swim for an outside-step that just missed; he followed with another heavy snap, which he chained right into a high-crotch and double-leg finish (TD#4). Carter released Arnold again, followed by converting a double on the edge (TD#5). Once again, Starocci released and passed Arnold by on an underhook to the go-behind (TD#6).

Up 18-3, Carter finally started looking for nearfall, nearly pinning Arnold by sinking a deep power-half for 4 points of nearfall before disaster struck. Starocci tried to secure the fall with the additional, but unorthodox, leverage of his right leg. Carter’s knee bent awkwardly as he shouted out in pain and Grosso blew the whistle. Rec Hall gave nauseatingly new meaning to a suddenly silent crowd. Cael and uber-trainer Dan Monthley were on the scene in a flash, and eventually they helped Carter walk out of the arena, as they bore the bulk of his weight. Carter was awarded the 22-5 Tech Fall in just 2:45.

Takeaways

The bottom fell out of Rec Hall in that final sequence. This was supposed to be a joyous send-off. Like David Taylor and Bo Nickal’s 11-second pins on their respective senior days. Instead, we’re wrestling with other call-backs: from Suriano vs Oklahoma State, Cassar vs. Dom Bradley in the US Freestyle Nationals, and Jason Nolf vs Rutgers, to the eventual revelations that Nickal tore an LCL in the B1G tournament, and Carter himself won his 2022 title with a broken hand. While we are unlikely to know the nature and extent of this injury for some time (well after the season ends would be my guess, unless it truly ends his season prematurely), we can take solace in Carter’s utmost competitiveness, and the “miracles” that Dan Monthley can sometimes (but not always) work. Aaron Brooks spoke after in the press conference about adversity making the whole team stronger, and we can certainly find comfort in that as well.

Penn State 39, Edinboro 0

184: #6 Bernie Truax, Penn State vs Brody Evans, Edinboro

Perhaps the biggest bummer of the transfer portal era is only just getting to know a guy before he’s taking that walk to the mat with his family. It seems like Bernie has absolutely loved his short time as a Nittany Lion. It was with all this in mind that Bernie took to the Rec Hall mat to square off vs ‘Boro’s Brody Evans.

1st

Truax quickly worked a collar tie to an ankle, and then both ankles for the opening score. Bernie worked for a few turning combos before going out of bounds, when Evans was able to find a quick standup escape off the restart. Truax fired off a series of attacks to alternating sides, earning a stall warning on Evans. Bernie then set up a low single that Evans awkwardly avoided by falling sideways onto his back before reverse-somersaulting back to his feet as Truax closed in from behind as they went out of bounds, earning Bernie a stall point on the 2nd warning to Evans. Truax next found his way to the corner off of his own low single for a takedown, and set up a 2-on-1 tilt for a full 4-points of nearfall before the end of the period.

2nd

Evans stood for his escape but Truax kept the pressure on with several straight-on attacks before getting behind off of a powerful collar-tie snap. Bernie cut Evans and found his way back behind off of a duck, where he again set up a tilt for the match-ending 4 point nearfall. 21-3 Tech Fall, in 5:00.

Takeaways

I’ve witnessed coach Casey offering a lot of tilt-related advice to Bernie in recent weeks, so it’s nice to see him put a couple different ones together in this bout. Nothing like scoring on top to add to those team points in the postseason.

Penn State 44, Edinboro 0

197: #1 Aaron Brooks, Penn State vs Jack Kilner, Edinboro

With a winning record, Kilner is likely the Fighting Scots’ best wrestler. Not that it mattered much as he faced world-class competition in our mighty Aaron Brooks.

1st

Kilner looked to be a very good-sized 197. No matter. Brooks started with his usual dominant pressure with collar ties and underhooks before snaring an ankle and an effortless double leg finish. Brooks seemed to sense Kilner’s strength in defending turn attempts and cut him. Brooks relentlessly worked Kilner’s head and collar before finishing a clean double leg. Aaron sought a few more turning opportunities before releasing, and returning to big-time head-pressure, which again set up a clean double-leg shot and finish, riding out the final minute. 9-2.

2nd

Brooks stood for his escape, and didn’t bother to set up his next double, which also finished cleanly, so Aaron released Kilner again, and again shot a quick double and finish. Brooks once more released, but Kilner was able to stuff Aaron’s next double attempt, so Aaron went back to snapping off the collar tie and an easy ankle pick to ice the 19-4 Tech Fall in 3:55.

Takeaways

I can remember how excited I was to see Aaron burst onto the national consciousness with a dominant Freestyle win over Trent Hidlay at Fargo, and then from his world medals in the same discipline. It’s been an absolute delight to watch the well-spoken gentleman grow from his initial rivalry with Taylor Venz, through another tough series vs Myles Amine and on to near untouchable dominance through a new weight class. Hidlay continues to be the one guy you look at as a possible hurdle, but whatever shakes out, AB will remain one of my most favorite of Nittany Lions.

Penn State 49, Edinboro 0

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State vs Nick Lodato

Daniel Greg Kerkvliet is having as strong a season as he can hope for in his fourth full year of competition. While he utterly dominated #2 Wyatt Hendrickson in the preseason All-Star Classic, it’s good to see Greg continue to work towards what could be his final postseason of folkstyle wrestling.

1st

Greg snatched a single almost off the whistle and drove through for the takedown, working briefly for a turn before releasing. Kerkvliet grabbed a wrist and swung around for the single-leg, pouncing on Lodato’s attempted granby roll, and settling in for the Fall in 1:27.

Takeaways

Kerkvliet has been so much fun to watch. While we’ve been lucky to see a few in recent years, big men who move like him should be recognized for the marvels that they are. I for one, am excited to see him match up against some of the non-conference Heavies. Yonger Bastida has had a Cassar-like year for Iowa State, we’ve seen Wyatt Hendrickson and Colton Schultz match up against Greg before, but to my eye, those guys seem to be the only ones to have a chance vs our explosive big man.

Penn State 55, Edinboro 0

Executive Summary

Jp: It’s absolutely remarkable that Edinboro continues to field a D1 team, given the university itself is barely clinging to life. In July of 2022, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania combined with California University of Pennsylvania and Clarion University of Pennsylvania (last year’s end of season Penn State non-con postseason tuneup opponent) to form Pennsylvania Western University, or PennWest. It’s got a 94% acceptance rate, around 9,000 undergrad students at its three campuses and a mountain of debt. Whether it will receive the funding necessary to alleviate that debt in a way that allows it to continue as an institution of higher learning remains to be seen.

But Edinboro’s wrestling tradition is rich. And it’s admirable to watch Coach Matt Hill lead this year’s team against that bleak institutional backdrop.

A lot of us here at BSDWrestle were surprised to see the full Penn State death star lineup against such an overmatched squad, especially on Senior Day. Then again, in a year in which multiple wrestlers on this year’s team will pursue international dreams in April’s Olympic Team Trials in the Bryce Jordan Center, and in which Penn State only scheduled twelve duals, it also makes sense to get the postseason starters another countable bout.

Looking back on Cael Sanderson’s dual records at Penn State, we can see a lovely march to domination.

In Sanderson’s first six years, the Nittany Lions came close to going undefeated four times, but were blocked by Iowa & Minnesota. In the 9 years since then, only during the 2020 were there any blemishes.

When Jason Nolf and Bo Nickal finally graduated in 2019, and after Berge got concussed before the upset in the desert, Penn State’s dual meet win streak had reached 60. After just barely falling to Iowa later that same season, without Berge and Cassar, Penn State began its current dual meet win streak.

Current Dual Meet Win Streak Summary

2020 Season

After the Iowa loss, and before the pandemic slammed the door on the season, Penn State bounced back with 5 nice wins:

40-3 over Maryland

29-10 over Wisconsin

31-10 over Minnesota

20-16 over Ohio State

40-3 over American

The lineup said goodbye to:

2x Champ, 3x Finalist Vincenzo Joseph

1x Champ, 3x Finalist Mark Hall

1x All-American Shakur Rasheed

I stumbled over an easier to way search BSDWrestle archives. Here’s the link for February of 2020. And here is the Penn State Wrestling Club’s archives.

Win Streak: 5

2021 Season

Robbie Howard, Beau Bartlett, Joe Lee, Michael Beard and Greg Kerkvliet entered the lineup, and the wrestling world came back to life slowly and with not much volume during the 2021 season. Penn State went 6-0 with the following results:

24-15 over Indiana

29-13 over Northwestern

34-6 over Wisconsin

18-13 over Michigan

28-12 over Ohio State

44-0 over Maryland

This season, I started tracking takedowns in Box Score charts, but hadn’t yet compiled them into cumulative season stats. Here’s the Ohio State Postview, and here are the February 2021 archives.

Win Streak: 11

2022 Season

Drew Hildebrandt and Max Dean transferred in to the lineup and Creighton Edsell took over the 165-pound spot.

By scheduling competition in the Journeyman Collegiate Duals, the Lions finished with 17 duals.

Of the 17 dual meet wins, 5 different teams took as many as 4 bouts from the Nittany Lions: Lehigh, Penn, Cornell, Iowa & Nebraska. 5 other teams won 3 of 10 bouts.

Win Streak: 28

2023 Season

Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo entered the lineup at the beginning of the season, and later, Levi Haines did as well.

Penn State again attended the Journeyman Collegiate Duals and was able to get in a cool fight with Iowa State, one of only 3 teams on the year who managed to earn 4 out 10 bout wins against the Lions. Penn State dominated most of its opponents to the tune of 8 or 9 wins per dual, but surprisingly had no shutouts. They racked up a staggering 479 to 88 takedown ratio in duals.

Win Streak: 44

2024 Season

Roman Bravo-Young (Graduation), Shayne Van Ness (injury) and Alex Facundo (Oly Redshirt) exited the lineup. Aaron Nagao, Mitchell Mesenbrink and Bernie Truax transferred in, and true freshmen Braeden Davis & Tyler Kasak entered. Added to the 5 returning All-Americans in Bartlett, Haines, Starocci, Brooks & Kerkvliet, this lineup looked to be the most ferocious of the Sanderson Era.

Boy, was it!

Only one team on the year earned 4 bout wins (Nebraska) and 10 of the 12 opponents earned 2 or fewer!

In four fewer duals than the year before, Penn State still racked up 429 takedowns and allowed only 66. Those average to 35.8 earned vs 7.3 allowed.

Win Streak: 56

Press Conference

Coach Cael, Bernie and Aaron Brooks were available for questions after the dual.

While there was no way we’d get a medical update on Carter, I found Cael’s optimism at least a little comforting, and especially the mindset Aaron voiced on adversity, and the strength of Carter and the team to overcome. It was nice to again have an opportunity to hear from Bernie about what his year in Happy Valley has meant to him.

The Takery

Nat: Duals like these usually come with a “as long as no one got hurt, it was a good day.” disclaimer. Perhaps it wasn’t all that of a good day—given what happened at 174—in spite of the utter dominance on display.

I choose to set aside what will be ongoing uncertainty with regard to Starocci’s status, and instead appreciate this team in all its deep, and broad glory. Of course I desire for Carter to go out a champ, and will hope he does so this year only until it’s shown as impossible. No sane person would doubt his desire to compete. If it isn’t in the cards, gosh do we have a guy who can go far in the tourneys in Terrell Barraclough, and what an incredible opportunity he can have! This team is going dominate the team race regardless.

Next Up: Big Ten Tournament, 10a EST Saturday, 3/9, Xfinity Center, College Park, MD, BTN, BTN+, LionVision Audio