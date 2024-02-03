Penn State at Indiana Preview, Open Thread: Lions Look For A Positive Streak

Penn State finally won a road game on Wednesday, the first one of the season. Can they get a second one in as many games? Indiana did not come into this season with as much hype as the last, as they lost a good core of players. They still have enough to be competitive (they’re Indiana after all), and find themselves in that mushy middle of the Big Ten at the moment. With a win, the Nittany Lions can join that mushy middle themselves.

How To Watch Who: Indiana Hoosiers

Record: 13-8, 5-5 Big Ten

When: Saturday, February 3, 12:00 PM EST

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 89 (101)

NET Ranking (PSU): 94 (114)

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Vegas Line: Indiana -4.5

Over/Under: 150.5

No word of whether Kanye Clary will suit up for this game, but the Hoosiers have their own injury concerns with both Malik Reneau and Xavier Johnson questionable for the game. If neither play, Penn State will be in great position to take advantage, if only one plays, it’ll be a tougher sell, but there’s still a chance. If both of them see the court, well, you know what happens on the road.

Scouting the Opposition

The aforementioned Johnson and Reneau account for 20.6 and 27.4 of possessions, respectively, so they’d be a big loss for the Hoosiers. Trey Galloway is still around, so they have some experience to anchor the younger core in the event the former two can’t play.

Johnson and Reneau also happen to be two of Indiana’s four best shooters from three, so you can start to see how not having them could be problematic for the Hoosiers. They still have Kel’el Ware, the 7-footer who shoots 44 percent from beyond the arc. After him, though, only Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting threes with any kind of bulk, and his 32.2 percent rate is not bad, but it doesn’t put the fear of god on anyone either.

What to Watch For

The injured players - Both teams come with significant injuries on Saturday. Whoever can get their key players back will probably win the game.

Turnovers - Indiana doesn’t commit many, but also doesn’t force them either. Can the Nittany Lions buck the trend defensively, but maintain it when they have the ball?

Defensive effort - The Lions looked like a more complete defensive team against Rutgers. Can they replicate the effort and possibly steal another road win?

Prediction

The outcome of this game is entirely dependent on whether Reneau, Johnson, and Clary play. Assuming they all do, I’ll take the home team. Indiana 77, Penn State 73

YAY HOOPS

Please use this as your open thread for the game. As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a victory! We Are!