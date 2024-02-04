Oh, Hello: 2025 Four-Star LB Alex Tatsch Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 213 pounds

Hometown/High School: Latrobe, PA (Greater Latrobe)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9008 247Sports Composite — No. 307 overall)

Notable Offers: Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, Notre Dame, USC, and Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Being that Tatsch is from Latrobe, he’s been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley the last couple months, with his offer from the Nittany Lions coming the weekend of the Indiana game last fall. From there, it seemed like just a matter of time for Tatsch to make the call for Penn State. Even when offers from the likes of USC and Notre Dame came, Tatsch always seemed destined to stay in-state, and he made that official with his verbal commitment to Penn State on Sunday evening.

Tatsch joins New Jersey’s DJ McClary to give Penn State another four-star linebacker commit, while becoming commitment No. 9 overall in the Nittany Lions’ 2025 class.

OUTLOOK

I think if you talked to folks last year this time, there would have been some question as to what level of prospect Tatsch would be. He was a good football player for sure, but maybe one that wouldn’t quite reach four-star status. That all changed during his junior campaign though, when he took a big step forward as a prospect and ended up receiving multiple Power 2 offers in the span of a couple of weeks.

Tatsch profiles as your classic box linebacker, likely figuring to be more of a Mike than a Will in Penn State’s defense. He’ll get comparisons to other white PA linebackers that Penn State has signed like Anthony Speca and Tyler Elsdon, though I would say that Tatsch’s frame seems to be bigger than those two. He’s a legitimate 6-foot-2 and looks to have plus arm length, which obviously helps when it comes to disengaging from (or preventing) blockers.