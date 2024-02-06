Meet The 2024 Class: TE Luke Reynolds

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 4 was four-star tight end Luke Reynolds.

What makes you excited about Luke Reynolds?

“If you watch Reynolds’ Elite 11 highlights, you’ll see what makes him a nightmare for defensive backs. He tests off the charts (a 4.5s 40-yard dash time last summer) and fills every bit of his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame. He is a catch-first tight end and has elite hands, is extremely athletic after the catch, and can just go up and make plays on balls in the air. His high school quarterback, Dante Reno, is a three-star enrolled at South Carolina, so Reynolds already has experience catching from legit college prospects.” --Ryan

What worries you about Luke Reynolds?

“Reynolds doesn’t separate as much as I’d hoped for 5-star (depending where you look) tight end who is only 220. But he does use his body well to shield defenders and he has a ridiculous catch radius.” --Clay

Do you think Luke Reynolds will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Penn State is very well positioned at tight end, with Tyler Warren, Khalil Dinkins, and Andrew Rappleyea being the likely top three on the depth chart. While Reynolds is super talented, it’s just difficult seeing him break through as a true frosh. Instead, a redshirt season to add some mass (he came 220 pounds) and work under Ty Howle should serve him well for the 2025 season.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Luke Reynolds: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-conference

Ryan: All-conference

Patrick: All-conference, carrying the tradition of Tight End U.

Lastly, where do you have Luke Reynolds ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 5

Ryan: No. 2

Patrick: No. 4