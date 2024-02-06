Wrestling Media Availability: Cael Sanderson & Aaron Brooks

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

This afternoon, Cael Sanderson and Aaron Brooks met with the media ahead of Friday’s dual vs Iowa in Iowa City, and Monday’s dual vs Rutgers in the Bryce Jordan Center.



Cael spoke on preparing for competing in Carver Hawkeye Arena, and touched more on reaction time in the 2024 edition of college wrestling. Aaron spoke to staying present to the moment in matches, how Carter Starocci handles missing competition, and what he has shared with and learned from Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Author’s Note: I was hoping to get Cael to clarify his understanding of expanded reaction time, as that is the topic du jour in the wrestling media, but it seems he at is least publicly where the rest of us all are in not quite sure how removing the exception of “no reaction time needed in rear standing” has seemingly impacted interpretation of reaction time across many wrestling positions. Apologies for poorer audio than usual, I inadvertently adjusted my mic, and had to try and correct for that in post.



Almost no dodgeball at all today, for some reason—maybe because there was an unusually large contingent of media on hand today.