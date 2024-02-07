Meet The 2024 Class: OL Cooper Cousins

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 3 was four-star OL Cooper Cousins.

What makes you excited about Cooper Cousins?

“Everything? Does that cover it? If Cooper Cousins is healthy, Cooper Cousins is gonna be really damn good. He’s big, strong, quick, aggressive, smart, etc, etc. Cousins is an absolute mauler in the interior but he’s long and quick enough to be really effective in pass protection as well. He moves tremendously for someone his size and is an absolute terror in the open field. Cooper Cousins rules.” --Ryan

What worries you about Cooper Cousins?

“A few years back, we did a profile for Landon Tengwall where Clay asked, “Is he maxed out as a player?” I think a similar argument could be made for Cousins. Like Tengwall, he’s technically very sound and is enrolling at Penn State looking like a 22-year-old draft prospect, but I’m not sure how much better Cousins will be able to be. He’s a good, not great, athlete which could limit his upside.” --Patrick

Do you think Cooper Cousins will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“I think Cousins will burn his redshirt next year. He already has the physical traits necessary to start and just needs some fine-tuning in the weight room. The offensive line is the easiest spot to rotate fresh blood into — especially during blowouts — so Penn State would be wise to get him involved early and often.” --Ryan

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Cooper Cousins: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-American. Calling my shot here.

Ryan: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Multi-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Cooper Cousins ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 2

Ryan: No. 3

Patrick: No. 6