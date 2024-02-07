Oh, Hello: 2025 Four-Star LB Dayshaun Burnett Commits To Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.5, 215 pounds

Hometown/High School: Pittsburgh, PA (Imani Christian Academy)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8937 247Sports Composite — No. 344 overall)

Notable Offers: Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Pitt, West Virginia, and Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Burnett was an early target for the Nittany Lions, with the Pittsburgh native earning his Penn State offer the summer before his sophomore season. With an offer already in hand, Burnett made multiple visits back to State College the last two football seasons, visiting most recently for the West Virginia game in September.

Burnett clearly took notice of Penn State’s presence in the WPIAL, as Burnett made the call to become the 5th member of the class to be from the Pittsburgh area. He is commitment No. 10 for the class, and is the 6th composite four-star thus far.

OUTLOOK

While Burnett is listed as a linebacker right now, he’s played all over the field in high school, seeing reps at linebacker, defensive end, wide receiver, and quarterback this past season. He’ll surely end up on the defensive side of the ball in college, but it remains to be seen if that will be linebacker or defensive end. That decision will likely depend upon Burnett’s growth over the next year and into college.

What’s clear right now is that Burnett is a long, lanky athlete who’s a really solid football player. That archetype is usually a good thing to bet on.