SWH is Ready for Iowa (x3)

Football:

ICYMI, Penn State is on a roll with 2025 linebackers, especially from the western part of Pennsylvania.

Quarterback is also a position of note in this upcoming class.

The Nittany Lions are well-represented, both playing and officiating, in Sunday’s Big Game.

Wrestling:

Penn State wrestling prepares for not only a tough matchup on the road Friday night, but a home meet Sunday.

Aaron Brooks and Cael Sanderson gave their thoughts on the team’s progress so far.

What does “the enemy” think of Friday’s match?

Finally, it’s an Iowa basketball doubleheader. Here’s a look at the men’s matchup, and the women’s.

Penn State men’s basketball plays host to Iowa Thursday at 7, the Lady Lions play at Iowa Thursday at 9, and wrestling wrestles them in Carver-Hawkeye Friday at 9.