Meet The 2024 Class: DT Liam Andrews

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 2 was four-star DT Liam Andrews.

What makes you excited about Liam Andrews?

“To put it simply, there just aren’t many guys in the 2024 class that have Andrews’ combination of size and athleticism. You put on his film, and you see someone with his size pop athletically, and it literally takes 30 seconds to realize he’s a Top 100 level player. Classic 3-technique, who already does a nice job winning with his hand placement. Great frame with long arms; should play around 290-295.

A slightly bigger Anthony Zettel? It’s lofty praise but I’m a big fan of Andrews.” --Patrick

What worries you about Liam Andrews?

“The obvious concern with Andrews is the late-career position switch. He didn’t start playing full-time along the defensive line until his junior year and was recruited as an offensive lineman even after leaning into the position switch. He’s been a fast learner, but his overall defensive inexperience is a cause for concern.” --Ryan

Do you think Liam Andrews will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“I think with the return of Coziah Izzard and D’Von Ellies, it makes the most sense for Andrews to redshirt. Hakeem Beamon and Zane Durant are also in there, but I expect Andrews to play 4 games if healthy and be in competition for a starting gig in year two.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Liam Andrews: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Ryan: All-conference

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have Liam Andrews ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 4

Ryan: No. 5

Patrick: No. 1