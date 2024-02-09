Meet The 2024 Class: RB Quinton Martin

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2024 class. Coming in at No. 1 was four-star RB Quinton Martin.

What makes you excited about Quinton Martin?

“Quinton Martin has been my recruit crush since I joined Black Shoe Diaries. Pennsylvania kid, insane body control, versatile, hard to tackle — what’s not to love? His existing highlights are the type that would show up on an Instagram page in 2029 with the caption “Quinton Martin was DIFFERENT in high school.” But, what excites me the most is his patience and vision as a runner. Despite his elite athletic traits, he relies on fundamentals to do damage out of the backfield. That will go a long way at the next level.” --Ryan

What worries you about Quinton Martin?

“It’s being really picky when we are talking about a Top 50 prospect, but Martin has such a unique archetype that it can be difficult to project exactly what he is at the next level. He’s tall and has an upright running style, but yet doesn’t have elite speed or a sturdy, powerful base. As Ryan said above, he does all the little – but actually very important – stuff well and he’s certainly a very good athlete, but there’s a reason he never reached consensus five-star status.” --Patrick

Do you think Quinton Martin will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“I think there’s a good chance Martin plays right away, but it will take some creativity. If Penn State only uses Martin out of the backfield it would be a supreme waste of his ability.

Line him up wide. Line him up in the slot. Give me some full house formations with short motion. Let’s see how funky Andy Kotelnicki can get.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Quinton Martin: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-conference

Ryan: All-conference

Patrick: All-conference. Think he’s a heck of a player at running back or wide receiver.

Lastly, where do you have Quinton Martin ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 1

Ryan: No. 1

Patrick: No. 2