Winter Sports Update: Lady Lions Drop Shootout

Women’s Basketball

Following a disappointing loss to Michigan on Saturday, the women’s basketball team fell to No. 2 Iowa last night in a shootout, 111-93. Ashley Owusu scored 18 points for the Lions, and the team made 13 three-point shots in the game, but Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes were too much to overcome on the road.

Despite losing two straight games, Penn State is still firmly in the NCAA tournament picture. ESPN’s update this morning placed the Lions as a No. 8 seed, facing Miami in the first round.

Upcoming Games: Sunday at Wisconsin (1pm on Big Ten Network), Thursday vs. Illinois (6pm on Big Ten Plus)

Women’s Hockey

The women’s hockey team continued its winning ways, sweeping Mercyhurst last weekend. Goaltender Katie DeSa was outstanding in Penn State’s 4-0 victory in Game 1, recording her second shutout of the season with 22 saves.

The Nittany Lions rallied from a 2-0 third-period deficit in Game 2, with Leah Stecker and Brianna Brooks each scoring a goal to send the game to overtime. Maggie MacEachern scored the game-winning goal just 19 seconds into overtime to give the Lions a sweep and a 6-point lead over the Lakers in the CHA standings.

Upcoming Games: Friday (7pm) and Saturday (5pm) at Robert Morris

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team split last weekend’s Indiana swing, sweeping #15 Ball State 3-0 before dropping a five-set match at Purdue Fort Wayne. Luke Snyder recorded a career-high 47 assists in the win over Ball State. Michal Kowal had 37 kills across both matches, but his career-high 25 kills against Purdue Fort Wayne were not enough for the Lions to get the win. Despite Saturday’s loss, Penn State’s win against Ball State was its third against a ranked opponent through the first ten matches.

Upcoming Games: Saturday vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (4pm on Big Ten Plus)

BONUS: Men’s Lacrosse

The men’s lacrosse team dropped a heartbreaker to Colgate in its season opener after allowing the game-winning goal with just 4 seconds left in regulation. Kyle Lehman (3 goals), Luke Mercer (2), Ethan Long (2), and Matt Traynor (2) all scored multiple goals, but the defense struggled in key situations in Penn State’s first loss to Colgate since 1965. The Lions will look to bounce back tomorrow against Villanova.

Upcoming Games: Saturday vs. Villanova (Noon on Big Ten Plus)