Trio of Nittany Lions Shine At NFL Combine

The first day of athletic testing at the NFL Combine took place on Thursday, and with it being the defensive linemen and linebackers, that meant that Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, and Curtis Jacobs got to show off for the NFL scouts and upper management in attendance.

The biggest star of the evening was Chop Robinson, who ran an official 4.48 forty at 254 pounds.

Robinson’s size and length as a defensive end will likely prevent him from being in the first half of the first round, but his athletic testing numbers — even beyond the forty time — were fantastic.

Chop Robinson is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 53 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.





The 40-yard dash, the 10-yard split (1.54 seconds), and his broad jump (10’8”) were all first or tied for first among the defensive ends. So while he lacks prototypical defensive end size, his explosiveness is elite. We’ll see what happens come draft night, but he’s comfortably in the first round discussion.

Adisa Isaac had a solid day as well, though his forty time of 4.74 seconds was a bit underwhelming.

Adisa Isaac is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.53 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 242 out of 1637 DE from 1987 to 2024.





Isaac is projected as a Day 2 pick, going in either Round 2 or 3. I think if he came out today and ran in the 4.65 area, he would have had a really good shot at solidifying himself as a Round 2 pick. Instead, he performed as expected — which won’t hurt his stock, but won’t necessarily help it either.

Last but not least, we had Curtis Jacobs work out with the linebackers. He too had a good evening, putting up a very solid 4.58 forty at 241 pounds.

As you’ll see in @MathBomb’s Relative Athletic Score, Jacobs put up impressive numbers across the board.

Curtis Jacobs is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.17 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 221 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.





(Note: Jacobs was 241 pounds, not the 231 listed so his weight grade might also be in the yellow.)

Jacobs figures to be a Day 3 pick, though it wouldn’t be too surprising if he snuck into the end of the third round given his strong athletic testing.