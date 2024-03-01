Defensive Tackle Jordan van den Berg Announces Departure From Penn State

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg announced on Thursday night that he will be entering the transfer portal next week as a graduate transfer.

Thank you Penn State! pic.twitter.com/Xo5q4mnFPJ — Jordan van den Berg (@JordanvandenB12) March 1, 2024

While van den Berg specifically wasn’t expected to leave the program, it certainly makes some sense on the surface. The Nittany Lions return their top four defensive tackles from last season — Zane Durant, Dvon Ellies, Coziah Izzard, and Hakeem Beamon — which meant that playing time was likely going to be scarce for van den Berg. We’ll see what his next destination is, but it’ll likely be to a place with a clearer path to playing time.

Back when we did the way-too-early depth charts, I had van den Berg was the third string 1-Tech. In his place, you can expect to see Kaleb Artis got a bit of run. Artis is a redshirt sophomore who doesn’t lack for size — 6-foot-4, 317 pounds — or strength:

That’s seven reps of 485, ass-to-grass, folks. We’ll see how that translates to the field, but Penn State will certainly have options at defensive tackle.