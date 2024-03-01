Penn State vs. Ohio State: Hockey Series Preview

Penn State will finish off its 2023-24 regular season with a two-game series at Ohio State. The Nittany Lions swept the Buckeyes in the first series back in January, marking the first two-game sweep over Ohio State in program history.

How to Watch

Game 1: Friday at 6pm on Big Ten Network

Game 2: Saturday at 5pm on Big Ten Plus

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Opponent Preview

Much like Penn State, Ohio State is in a down year. The Buckeyes have just three conference wins in regulation this season and rank last in the Big Ten in goals scored. Scooter Brickey (11 goals) and Stephen Halliday (10) are the only double-digit goal scorers for Ohio State this season. The Buckeyes’ defense has been a weakness as well, allowing 3.4 goals per game and rankings 62nd out of 64 in the NCAA in penalty kill.

Logan Terness is the likely starter for Friday night’s contest, recording a 3.25 GAA and .899 save percentage in 23 starts this season.

Prediction

Penn State has had an ugly season, but the Buckeyes have been even worse. This should be a sweep for the Lions, but I don’t think they can pull it off away from Pegula.

Penn State 5-4, Ohio State 5-4