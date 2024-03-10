2024 Wrestling Big Ten Tourney: Session III Recap & Session IV Preview

Session III Results

The Consolation Semifinals of the B1G Tournament—where the final 4 of the backside decide between 3rd and 5th place matches in the final session this afternoon—and as Byers put it—about 10 seeding slots at NCAAs are at stake between 3rd & 6th place.

133: Aaron Nagao (5), Penn State vs Braxton Brown (7), Maryland

It’s nice to finally be getting some of the match-ups we missed for various reasons during the dual season.

In the 1st, the two traded shots, scrambles, & official whistles before Nagao finished a deep shot from space by getting to rear-standing—I hope to see more of that finish from Aaron, who rode out the period. Aaron got legs in on top in the 2nd and turned Brown for 4 nearfall points and 1:41 RT, before conceding the escape. In the 3rd, Aaron chose neutral, and fended off a charging Brown, who eventually mis-directed his way to a takedown, before releasing Nagao. Other than Aaron’s riding time point, there was no further scoring. 9-5 Decision.

149: Tyler Kasak (4), Penn State vs Caleb Rathjen (3), Iowa

There’s something about a rematch between two young studs from rival schools in the postseason. I’m sure Kasak was ready to flip the script on his sudden-victory loss to Rathjen in Carver Hawkeye Arena last month.

Kasak harassed Rathjen off the whistle, and got a big, clean, takedown before racking up 1:47 in riding time with a smothering ride that left both wrestlers dinged for stalling before the period ended. The Hawkeye eventually found an escape in the 2nd, and seemed to be more aggressive, if unsuccessful, in attacking from neutral. Tyler got his ecape quickly in the 3rd, and sealed the deal with a nice takedown with 30 seconds on the bout’s clock for the 8-1 Decision.

To me, it looked like a statement win for Kasak, who seems to be getting better at a fast rate at the right time.

