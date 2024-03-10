2024 Wrestling Big Ten Tourney Postview

Session IV Results

Penn State won the 2024 Big Ten tournament championship as 5 Nittany Lions won titles and 9 wrestlers placed in the top 3.

125: #6 Braeden Davis vs #4 Patrick McKee (MINN)

Davis continued to wrestle like a seasoned professional despite being a true freshman. After a scoreless 1st period, McKee chose bottom. Davis found a turning combination to score 3 near fall points. McKee would eventually work his way out for the escape but found himself trailing the Nittany Lion. In the 3rd Davis chose bottom and was quickly out for the escape. McKee went into desperation mode and Davis secured a final takedown to win the title by 8-1 decision.

133: #5 Aaron Nagao vs. #4 Jacob Van Dee (NEB)

Nagao came out and dominated. After scoring the opening takedown he got legs in on Van Dee and worked a turn to get the fall.

141: #1 Beau Bartlett vs. #2 Jesse Mendez (OSU)

Bartlett wrestled his typical stalking, plodding style. Several times he created some opportunities for action, but never fully committed. After the wrestlers traded escapes in the 2nd and 3rd, Beau finally looked to turn it on as the 3rd period was coming to an end. After taking a weak shot looking to create some action, Mendez countered with an attack of his own and scored the decisive takedown to win the 3-1 decision.

149: #4 Tyler Kasak vs. #6 Ethen Miller (MD)

Like his teammate Nagao, Kasak came out and dominated his 3rd place bout. After scoring the opening takedown, Kasak nearly had Miller pinned before the Terrapin was able to get off his back. On a mat return Kasak took Miller right to his back and this time got the fall.

157. #1 Levi Haines vs. #7 Will Lewan (MICH)

There wasn’t much action in the first as both wrestlers avoided overextending themselves. The wrestlers traded escapes in the 2nd and 3rd periods, each drawing a stall call (which was very questionable on Haines). In Sudden Victory Haines finally found an opportunity and attacked, getting the takedown and the 4-1 decision.

165. #2 Mitchell Mesenbrink vs. #1 Dean Hamiti (WIS)

The match of the meet certainly lived up to the hype. Mesenbrink immediately went on the attack, but Hamiti was able to use his funk to score a couple takedowns in the 1st. Mesenbrink’s attack never relented, but Hamiti once again scored a takedown in the 2nd to extend his lead to 9-2. Undaunted, Mesenbrink continued to grind and finally got a takedown of his own to end the period trailing 9-6. In the third, Hamiti was able to get a reversal before Mitch got out for the escape. Mesenbrink found an opportunity and took Hamiti to his back, earning 3 near fall points and taking a 13-11 lead. He’d ride out Hamiti for the come-from-behind victory.

184. #3 Bernie Truax vs. #1 Isaiah Salazar (MINN)

Bernie looked to his speed and agility to overcome the strength of Salazar, much like he did in the semis against Pinto. Unfortunately Salazar was able to negate the misdirection single that Truax has worked on throughout the season by wrestling from a knee and never getting hit for stalling.

After a scoreless 1st, the wrestlers exchanged escapes in the 2nd and 3rd before sending the match to sudden victory. Throughout the match, Truax seemed to get more comfortable and take more opportunities. In overtime, he got Salazar to overcommit, causing the Gopher to be bellied out on the mat, but before he could get behind Salazar was able to catch a leg. In the ensuing scramble, Truax ended up on his back as Salazar not only got the takedown, but also 4 near fall points to win the match by 8-1 decision.

197. #1 Aaron Brooks vs. #3 Zach Glazier (IOWA)

Aaron Brooks continued to dominate the field like a man amongst boys. Glazier came out with a gameplan to shut down Brooks’ setups, but Brooks was undeterred this time, hitting takedown after takedown on his way to a 19-6 tech fall.

285. #1 Greg Kerkvliet vs. #2 Nick Feldman (OSU)

Feldman came out and scored the opening takedown, but Kerk quickly got out for the escape and responded with a takedown of his own. From there on out, Greg controlled every aspect of the match. In the 2nd, Kerk chose bottom, getting out for the escape and following it up with another takedown to extend his lead to 8-3. In the 3rd, Feldman chose neutral but Kerk settled back and avoided the attacks Feldman could muster to win the match by 9-3 after the riding time point was awarded.

Team Race

Penn State was a heavy favorite coming in and despite the #1 ranked Starocci injury defaulting out of the tournament, the championship was never really in doubt. Michigan had a strong showing to take home 2nd while Nebraska met expectations to come in 3rd.

It’s clear this team is peaking at the right time, as usual, as the team looks to carry the momentum to the NCAA tournament in 2 weeks.