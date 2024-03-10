Minnesota 3, Penn State 2: Until Next Season

The men’s hockey team’s 2023-24 season came to an end Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament first round.

First Period

Jaxson Nelson scored first for Minnesota just 1:38 into the contest, a recurring theme for this Penn State team. The Gophers ballooned the lead to 2-0 later in the period, with Nelson scoring his second of the game on the power play.

Second Period

Penn State trimmed the deficit to one as Jimmy Dowd scored after a shot by Jacques Bouquot was denied. The Lions tied the game just minutes later thanks to Matt DiMarsico’s goal in transition.

Third Period

Danny Dzhaniyev appeared to give Penn State a 3-2 lead with just under 6 minutes to play, but the goal was called back for offside. Aaron Huglen put the dagger in Penn State’s season on a goal with just 1:08 to play.

What’s Next

The offseason begins early for the Nittany Lions. This was the final game for 10 Penn State seniors, including captain Christian Berger.