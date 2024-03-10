YAY HOOPS: Nittany Lions Set to Close Regular Season

The last game of the Big Ten basketball regular season happens tonight in Happy Valley.

There are six total games on the conference slate today with Penn State’s Senior Night contest against Maryland being the last game to set the stage for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

Speaking of that tournament, here’s what we know. The standings are jumbled. Purdue won the conference regular season crown as expected and they’ll receive the double bye to Friday. Meanwhile, even after springing forward with your clocks, Michigan still sucks. So, the Wolverines will be in action on Wednesday when the tourney opens in the Target Center.

What of Penn State? What of everyone else? Well, that gets sorted today - and I don’t feel like delving into tiebreaks. The big news tonight is that Penn State can move to 9-11 in the conference, a number of wins they’ve accomplished just seven previous times since joining the conference in basketball for the 1992-93 season.

Use this spot as a place to speak about the game, too. Just be civil and cheer for the Lions to avenge an overtime loss to the Terrapins way back in December.

How To Watch Who: Maryland Terrapins

Record: 15-15, 7-12 Big Ten

When: Today, 7:30 PM EST, March 10th, 2024

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 52 (82)

NET Ranking (PSU): 72 (95)

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Vegas Line: Penn State -1.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Scouting the Opposition

Like Penn State, Maryland was off this week, having last played last Sunday where they blew a great start in a loss to Indiana. Also much like Penn State, it’s been a roller coaster year for the Terps. They were downright awful in a three-game tourney around Thanksgiving (sound familiar again?) and they’ve been wildly inconsistent in conference play.

They do have a very talented, high scoring guard in Jahmir Young. He had 28 points and was a perfect 12-for-12 from the foul line back in December’s overtime win in College Park. Meanwhile, Julian Reese is a strong post player, who averages nearly 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. Lastly, Donta Scott is an experienced guy who scores in double figures as well.

Prediction

I skipped the to watch for on purpose. There’s so much uncertainty heading into tonight - including who might be back from this group, who really is playing their last game in the BJC (Puff and Ace can come back if they want), and when will Penn State play in the conference tourney. But, hey, here’s one thing that I am confident in predicting: Penn State bounces back and plays strong after stewing on last weekend’s second half meltdown in Minneapolis. Give me the Lions at home!

Penn State 76, Maryland 67