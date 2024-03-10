Penn State 85, Maryland 69: Marching On

Penn State men’s basketball (15-16, 9-11) defeated Maryland (15-16, 7-13) in convincing fashion in its regular-season finale Saturday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. Maryland has not won at the BJC in more than nine years.

The Nittany Lions honored seven seniors before the game as part of their Senior Night festivities: Ace Baldwin Jr., Puff Johnson, Leo O’Boyle, Dan Conlan, RayQuawndis Mitchell, Qudus Wahab, and Andy Christos. Both Baldwin Jr. and Johnson have one more year of eligibility.

Both teams came out of the gates firing but Penn State took the early lead thanks to a D’Marco Dunn triple and some gritty play by Wahab. Maryland went more than five minutes without a field goal and the Nittany Lions extended their lead to seven points.

The Terps quickly stabilized and took a 27-24 lead near the five-minute mark, leading to a Rhoades timeout. Maryland went on an 8-0 run before Nick Kern got on the board with a layup.

Things were nearly even on the stat sheet at the intermission, but it was Penn State on top with a 36-32 lead. The Nittany Lions, however, held an eight-pound rebound advantage at halftime.

Early in the second half, Wahab kept things rolling and took advantage of Julian Reese’s absence. He quickly got into double-double territory and bailed Penn State out with an acrobatic finish after a failed alley-oop attempt.

Despite some solid Maryland runs, it was all Penn State as the second half marched on. The Nittany Lions went on a 15-2 run in a less than three-minute span and took a 15-point lead. Mitchell also got in on the Senior Day fun and drilled two triples during that stretch.

Despite Maryland’s best efforts, Penn State was successfully able to bleed the Terps out down the stretch by playing solid basketball and taking proper advantage of Maryland’s mistakes.

Baldwin put on a playmaking and defensive masterclass in the second half and eventually made his way into double-double territory with points and assists (!).

That’s all from the BJC this season, folks. Bring on March.

Player of the Game

Qudus Wahab - 19 points, 15 rebounds, 5/5 FT, 7/10 FG, +20

Wahab had one of his best games in a Penn State jersey, largely taking advantage of Maryland being down a big man. His 19 points were a game-high.

Random Observations

Eyes on Baldwin & Johnson: Both Ace Baldwin Jr. and Puff Johnson have an offseason decision to make thanks to having their COVID-19 year of NCAA eligibility. The return of either of them would be a big boost for Mike Rhoades in the 2024-25 season. Johnson, in particular, has been coming into his own down the season stretch.

Both Ace Baldwin Jr. and Puff Johnson have an offseason decision to make thanks to having their COVID-19 year of NCAA eligibility. The return of either of them would be a big boost for Mike Rhoades in the 2024-25 season. Johnson, in particular, has been coming into his own down the season stretch. Dead air: Despite it being Senior Day, the BJC crowd was quite light Sunday night — thanks to a suboptimal weather forecast and students still being on the tail end of spring break. Such is the cost of doing business while trying to build a basketball program in Happy Valley.

Despite it being Senior Day, the BJC crowd was quite light Sunday night — thanks to a suboptimal weather forecast and students still being on the tail end of spring break. Such is the cost of doing business while trying to build a basketball program in Happy Valley. Ace for DPOY: The choice is clear. One more year.

What’s Next

Mike Rhoades’ first regular season in Happy Valley is complete. Next up, Penn State will attempt to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions will play their first game on Wednesday, March 13, against Michigan on Peacock. They will be the 11 seed and the game will begin shortly after the end of the 6:30 p.m. game.