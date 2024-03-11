MMHWT / MMPG - Hello March!

This past weekend was quite the eventful one for Penn State fans, as both the Big Ten Tournament was held for the wrestling team, and the final regular season game was held for the basketball team.

First, the basketball team.

With seeding for the Big Ten Tournament still very much up in the air, the Lions took on Maryland in the regular season finale. The teams were very similar on paper, but somehow the line swung by 3 points in the hours leading up to the game, from a slight Penn State advantage to a slight Maryland advantage. The boys in Blue and White would not let that transgression stand, and played a solid game from start to finish. The Lions got the win, 85-69, and locked up the 11-seed in the Big Ten tourney.

Second, how ‘bout that wrestling team?

Despite a push from Michigan, the Lions secured the Big Ten championship, with 5 individual winners, and a total of 9 wrestlers in the top 3. This despite Carter Starocci injury defaulting out of the tournament, whose future remains uncertain. Penn State nearly had a larger point spread over second place Michigan (47 points) than second place Michigan had over seventh place Minnesota (49.5 points).

From here, the wrestling team will begin preparation for the NCAA wrestling championships, which are set to begin on Thursday, March 21st. The selections for the tourney will air at 8 PM this Wednesday, March 13th, so stay tuned to see what sort of first round matchups the Lions will be facing. Congrats again, team!

Next up for the basketball team will be the Big Ten Tournament. With this past weekend’s results, the Lions are slotted in at the 11th position, and will play 14-seed Michigan in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday. Good luck guys!