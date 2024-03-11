Player I’m Most Excited For This Spring: WR Julian Fleming

With Penn State’s spring practice set to begin tomorrow, March 12, the BSD staff sat down and discussed some players we are most excited to hear about and eventually see in action this spring. First up: transfer wide receiver Julian Fleming.

Back in 2021, I was having some bowel movements issues that required me to see a proctologist. It wasn’t anything major and I ended up being fine, but to figure out what was wrong they needed to take a look. Long story short, the ol’ doctor had to insert a robot up up my backside and explore my inner cavity for a few minutes. As you could imagine — or perhaps know — this isn’t the most enjoyable experience.

I tell you this story to say that having a colonoscope up my butt was more pleasant than watching Penn State’s receivers last season. If you give me the decision between having to watch a Penn State receiver attempt to make a contested catch on 3rd-and-7 or putting a foreign (medical) object in my rectum, all I’d ask is that you’d please be gentle.

Fast-forward to now and the wide receivers still remain a question mark. The Nittany Lions took multiple swings at adding wide receivers in the portal, but missed on a bunch of prospects — from Ja’Mori Maclin (North Texas —> Kentucky) to LaJohntay Webster (FAU —> Colorado) to Colbie Young (Miami —> Georgia).

The one swing they did make contact on was one of the more infamous recruitments of the last decade: Julian Fleming. The former Pennsylvania five-star finished up four season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, making the move back to his home state to play for Penn State. It was a glorious moment for those of us who like to troll on Twitter and say Fleming was leading cowbell chants at the Phyrst...

Julian Fleming is currently at the Phyrst leading the crowd in a cowbell "P-S-U" chant. — Poerbler (@Poerbler) December 8, 2023

But social media views aside, the impact of Fleming’s addition is a bit more confounding. He was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes in 2022 and 2023, but only put up modest stats: 60 receptions for 803 yards and 6 touchdowns. Now sure, he was fighting for targets with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka — two of the finest receivers in the country — the last two seasons so opportunities were scarce. But even when Fleming got chances, he didn’t prove to be much more than a possession receiver who doesn’t offer much after the catch.

Which, hey, for this Penn State wide receiving corps a competent move-the-chains wide receiver could be a heck of a lot of help. Plus, Fleming did have a knack for stepping up with some of his better games in big time spots. He had 5 receptions for 71 yards against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2022.

But I think for Penn State, the hope (note: not “expectation”) is that Fleming could be more. That there’s still possibly a WR1-ish type player somewhere inside him, and that a year of good health, a new situation, and a fresh start will bring that out. So I’m excited to see what we hear throughout the spring because just like last offseason, *someone* at wide receiver needs to make a jump...like, for my mental well-being, please someone do it.