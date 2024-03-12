Go Birds: Saquon Barkley Agrees To Deal With Eagles

Saquon Barkley is coming back home to Eastern Pennsylvania.

News broke on Monday afternoon that Saquon Barkley was leaving the New York Giants for the NFC East division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley comes to Philly on a three-year, $37.75 million dollar deal, according to Adam Schefter. $26 million is fully guaranteed, while Barkley will have the chance to earn up to $46.75 million with bonuses and incentives.

Barkley’s Giants tenure ends in disappointing fashion, likely for both sides. Barkley struggled with injuries over his six seasons in New York, while the Giants could never really put together a strong offensive core around him. Late-career Eli Manning and Daniel Jones at quarterback, a rotating cast of below-average wide receivers after Odell Beckham left, and routinely one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL — it was a giant cluster of yuck the last half-decade for the Giants.

Now, Barkley comes to an offense with Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and Devonta Smith at wide receiver, and what still projects to be one of the best offensive lines in the game.

Saquon Barkley moves from this...



NYG Run Block Win % (ESPN):



2023: #31

2022: #26



to this...



PHI Run Block Win %:



2023: #1

2022: #2



and from this...



NYG run blocking rank (PFF):



2023: #30

2022: #14

2021: #21



to this...



PHI run blocking rank:



2023: #3

2022: #3

2021: #5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 11, 2024

Of course, the Eagles will have to show *some* commitment to the run this season with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. And even beyond the run game, find innovative ways to get Saquon the ball in the passing game. But man, as an Eagles fan, I couldn’t be more excited to see Saquon in Philly. You can be sure me — and literally millions of others — will be waiting to buy a Barkley “Kelly Green” Birds jersey.