Saquon to the Eagles: A Giants Fan’s Perspective

You may have seen Patrick’s article detailing the new contract agreed to by one Saquon Barkley on Monday.

Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley reached agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract that could be worth up to $46.75M and includes $26M fully guaranteed at signing, per sources.



Barkley now beats the franchise tag number and has a maximum… pic.twitter.com/d2TnEWhaQ0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Giants fans had a mixture of reactions to the news initially, mostly containing a mixture of rage and bitterness. I myself was devastated-at least as devastated as you can be in regards to sports.

Let me be clear, I am very happy for Saquon. He deserves a truckload of money just because of the type of person and teammate he is, let alone the potential of what he can do on the field. Has he had some injury issues recently? Sure, but without question, the Giants have lost their most talented and most explosive offensive player, and it’s hard to see Devin Singletary filling that void.

What bothers me the most about this whole situation, is that the Giants reportedly didn’t even offer No. 26. The Texans (This would have been FINE), Ravens, (Eww, but less eww than Philly), and Eagles (PAIN) are the only teams that proposed a deal to the 27-year old. Not only that, but the NFL’s version of Big Blue then proceeded to sign two offensive lineman (certainly needed, don’t get me wrong), spend $150 million on Brian Burns, and sign the aforementioned Singletary.

So it wasn’t that they couldn’t afford Barkley, it was that they didn’t see him as a priority. Again, this is a team with an inconsistent (at-best) quarterback, certainly no AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith-type of receiver, and a recently-acquired tight end that was about to retire at the end of the season. Yes, their defense should be better, but I find it hard to believe that they will hold every opponent scoreless. As Pat said in his piece, “it was a giant cluster of yuck the last half-decade for the Giants.”

Anyway, congratulations to Pat and our other Eagles fan writers out there, and I hope Saquon has 15 great games next season. Unlike Tiki Barber, I don’t feel like Mr. Barkley is dead to me.

I’ve been a Giants fan since the Dave Brown and Danny Kanell years of the mid-to-late 1990’s, and Saquon has been my favorite Giant ever, supplanting my first favorite player and another player who was injured early in his career, former Georgia running back Rodney Hampton. I did root for Miles Sanders when he was in Philly, so I suppose I can do the same for Saquon.

I need to think about renaming my car.