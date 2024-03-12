Baldwin Named B1G Defensive Player of the Year

Penn State’s Ace Baldwin Jr. was named B1G Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

He headlined the conference’s All-Defensive Team and also garnered third-team all-conference honors.

Baldwin averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for the Lions, but it is his dogged on-ball defense and relentless effort that helped lead to this award. A transfer from VCU who came with first-year coach Mike Rhoades, Baldwin was the clear on-the-court defensive leader for the 15-16 (9-11 B1G) Lions. He averaged 2.7 steals per game and was regularly tasked with stopping the best perimeter scorer for Penn State’s opposition.

Baldwin was a coaches and media selection for the third-team all-conference squad.

Last year, at VCU, Baldwin won both the A10’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Penn State plays tomorrow night against Michigan in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.