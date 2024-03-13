Player I’m Most Excited for this Spring: LB Tony Rojas

The buzz surrounding Tony Rojas started well before he stepped foot on campus, and will only grow from here. The five-star prospect out of Fairfax, Virginia committed to Penn State over several suitors that included Clemson, Miami, Tennessee, Notre Dame and many more prior to his senior season in 2022.

However, the Georgia Bulldogs attempted to change all that by rolling out the red carpet for Rojas. It would be tough to turn away from all that attention from the back-to-back national champions, right? Apparently, not for Rojas. He stayed true to his commitment and enrolled early in January of 2023 ahead of his true freshman season.

Rojas quickly shredded any doubt that he would use a redshirt season. It was impossible to follow any Penn State coverage without hearing Rojas’ name mentioned over and over. He quickly became a workout warrior, gaining over 20 pounds to get his body ready for Big Ten play. He would perform well past his experience level in drills, regularly outperforming his talented and weathered position mates. Rojas was the buzziest member of the freshman class throughout the spring and summer practice sessions, where coaches mentioned they pretty much had to kick him out of the weight room each night.

Penn State had enough high-end talent at linebacker in 2023 that Rojas was not forced into action immediatley, like he would have been in many previous seasons. He was able to watch and learn while he contributed on special teams and a reserve at outside linebacker. However, he made sure people took notice when he did step on the field. His first year as a Nittany Lion was reminiscent of Anthony Zettel or Paul Posluszny right before they emerged as superstars as someone who made the most of his opportunities as he waited for his role as a full-time starter.

This was the most evident in the Nittany Lions 51-15 dismanting of Maryland that moved the team to 8-1. As the starters came off the field in the second half, Rojas didn’t look anything like a true freshman reserve. In back-to-back series, Rojas leveled the quarterback off the edge for a strip-sack that would be recovered by the Nittany Lions to set up a touchdown. He then picked off a pass and returned it 20 yards for his first career interception. The turnover set up another easy touchdown for the offense as they exceeded 50 points for the third time that season, and first in Big Ten play.

Now it’s his time. As Abdul Carter moves from linebacker to defensive end, Rojas is waiting in the wings to become the next great from Linebacker U. He should be more than ready to take on the ‘Will’ role as the weakside outside linebacker, next to the ‘Mike,’ returning starter middle linebacker Kobe King, he will be looking to make his own star turn after he emergered as a difference-maker in 2023.

Many “buzzy” players never quite live up to the hype. It sure sounds like Rojas is doing everything in his power to make sure he exceeds the lofty expectations he’s built for himself.

It shouldn’t take long for Rojas to make an impression well beyond Happy Valley once the 2024 season is underway.