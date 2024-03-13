Penn State Vs Michigan: Big Ten Tournament First Round Preview

Penn State, in a surprising end to the season, finished tied for 9th place in the Big Ten standings. By virtue of tiebreakers, however, they fell down to the 11-seed in the Big Ten Tournament. As such, the Lions will play in the first day of the tournament, a place they are quite familiar with.

How To Watch Who: Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-23, 3-17 Big Ten

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, ~9:00 PM Eastern

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 126 (77)

NET Ranking (PSU): 131 (89)

TV: N/A

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Vegas Line: Penn State -6.5

Over/Under: 148.5

The path to at least a quarterfinal could not be any easier. Penn State plays a Michigan team that is a shell of the team they had to mount a furious comeback against back in January. If they win, they get an Indiana team they’ve blown out twice already. Making it to Friday is not out of the question for the Nittany Lions, but let’s not get too ahead of ourselves just yet.

Scouting the Opposition

It’s unclear whether Dug McDaniel will be available for this game, and a cursory search did not return any meaningful results. Back in January, McDaniel dished out five assists to go along with his 11 points, so having (or missing) that production could prove instrumental to whether the Wolverines can make this an interesting game.

Michigan’s results on the field are certainly not due to lack of talent, and that talent, including Terrence Williams II, blew up for 24 points on 42 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Nittany Lions will need to keep him at bay, whether McDaniel plays or not, to make sure they’ll see another day.

What to Watch For

The difference a couple of months make - Two months ago, almost to the day, Penn State could not stop this team, and relied on two guys to do the bulk of the scoring. One of those guys are gone, and the Lions are playing as cohesive as one can hope for. Does that make a difference in this game?

Ace minutes - Will Ace Baldwin play a full 40 minutes in this contest with the knowledge that a win means another game the day after? Penn State can go 10-deep sometimes, but the one constant is Baldwin on the floor no matter the lineup.

Prediction

I haven’t been more confident in an outcome since the Lions played Le Moyne. Let’s hope that confidence doesn’t come back to bite me. Penn State 82, Michigan 73