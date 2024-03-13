Spring Practice with Obviously

James Franklin had an early Spring Practice press conference on Tuesday - covering a lot of big picture questions about his personnel and new coaching staff. As always, read the full transcript here or follow along below for a staff-edited breakdown.

Opening Statement

Franklin opened by highlighting the big contracts that a number of former Penn Staters had just signed. Then, he spoke a brief bit about his new coordinators and the work that they were getting done, notably mentioning that first-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen seems very comfortable in filling that role.

The Most Notable Position Switch

Abdul Carter is now at defensive end, a move that Franklin said the staff envisioned when they recruited him. However, Carter and his father were adamant that he start at linebacker. Now, the position change is real and Franklin mentioned that Carter is excited about the move.

Offensive Tackle Questions

Biggest bit of news here is that Garrett Sexton and Drew Shelton are both out for spring practice. Of course, this follows the departures of Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace to the NFL Draft. Franklin mentioned some names who will get looks here with the most notable being Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci. Franklin noted that Rucci’s weight is up above 300 pounds, a mark that never surpassed in his time in Madison. Certainly this becomes a major spot to monitor throughout the spring. Also of note is that prized recruit Cooper Cousins will begin his career at center.

Kotelnicki plus Allar

Franklin was asked about what things new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki could do to help Drew Allar’s progress. Franklin went back to the last couple regular season games and the uptick in explosive plays from Penn State’s offense, while adding that Kotelnicki would use motions and formations to help take advantage of Penn State’s receivers against man coverage. Maybe this is the last press conference with Mike Yurcich allusions?

Receiver Room

Franklin sounded positive with his players at wide receiver - a maligned spot all of last season. He noted that the scheme should help, along with it being a second season for Marques Hagans. This also was a perfect time for Franklin to remind everyone that Julian Fleming is finally in Happy Valley and his experience and leadership have made a difference.

Confidence with Safeties

KJ Winston and Jaylen Reed are returning starters at safety, while Zakee Wheatley has also been heavily involved in the rotation. Those three are part of the reason that Franklin said he is very comfortable with his three-deep at safety. It’s also part of the reason that Mekhi Flowers, who Franklin noted could be electric with the ball in his hands, was moved to wide receiver.

Allar Update

More on Drew - and of course it’s positive. Franklin mentioned that stellar touchdown to interception ratio from last year, while noting that Allar has to continue to show more consistency in his second year as a starter. James added that Drew has been working hard to have a leaner, more mobile frame and that Allar is excited about what potential the offense has for him.

New Coordinators, Little Time

Franklin said the overall goal with three new coordinators is to come out of the spring with his players feeling confident and knowledgeable of how the team wants to play in all three of those phases. He also noted that all three new coaches have had to compromise some things in their respective systems to the overall view of the program.

More on Barkley

Classic James. Asked about seeing Saquon Barkley come back to Pennsylvania to play in the NFL, James went right to the idea of keeping the best PA players in state and the success that those guys have had - also mentioning Micah Parsons. The man never stops recruiting.

Setting the Tone

I found this interesting - but Franklin was asked about talking to KJ Winston and Tyler Warren after the Peach Bowl and setting the tone for the offseason. Franklin mentioned that both Warren and Winston are great leaders by example. But, his team now - and he said this has become a trend with today’s generations - has a lot of talented players who like to lead by example. He said he needs more guys who are willing to speak up in holding others accountable.

Ready to Hit the Field

Tuesday’s press conference came before the team had taken the field for the first time. Franklin said he was excited about the overall depth and talent of his group and that he felt practice (and the spring game) could be really competitive. He also noted that his team wasn’t necessarily going to hide major secrets in the spring game because there’s plenty of film already on Kotelnicki’s offense or Allen’s defense.

New Look Big Ten

Asked if the addition of new teams changed anything in terms of Penn State’s approach, Franklin said he liked the diversity of the league. However, he did go into a long discussion about the importance of understanding travel and game start times.

A New Language

Interesting stuff when Franklin was asked about installing new offenses and defenses. He said part of the most laborious tasks involved figuring out language involved with the offense or defense and adapting it to familiar language that Penn State players already use. Franklin said it was a chance for his coordinators to streamline some things, too in terms of calls or processes.

Running Back Update

Franklin mentioned a lot of fresh faces in the running back room. Quick update: Quinton Martin is raw, London Montgomery needs to add weight, Cam Wallace is fast. Meanwhile, there are walk ons. Lastly, and most importantly, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are good.

